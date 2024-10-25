Disney Cuts More Live Theme Park Entertainment in Wake of Employee Pushback

Disneyland has made significant changes to one of its most popular nighttime shows.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Location Shuts Down Overnight at Disney World, Guests Redirected Elsewhere

Despite having theme parks worldwide, Disney’s most iconic and famous is still Disneyland. Opening its doors back in 1955, Disneyland has undergone significant transformations and upgrades over the years. The resort features an impressive selection of rides and attractions that continue to captivate and inspire millions of guests who visit each year.

However, Disneyland is much more than just a place to ride roller coasters and dark rides; the resort also packs quite a punch in its entertainment department. Whether it be nighttime fireworks or mid-day parades, guests can always expect something to be going on at “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

Fantasmic best exemplifies this, though the show has unfortunately been significantly altered ahead of the holiday season.

Related: Disney to Hand Over Creative and Operational Control to Artificial Intelligence

According to Disneyland’s official resort calendar, Fantasmic performances have significantly been reduced for the foreseeable future. The character-filled extravaganza will now only take place from Friday to Sunday as Disneyland braces for its most crowded time of the year.

Those who purchase the Fantasmic dining package can view the show during the week of Thanksgiving (November 24-30), but most guests should come prepared for the show to be quite limited. Fantasmic will still host two performances each night, one at 9 p.m. and another at 10:30 p.m.

Fantasmic has quite a rich history at the Disney theme parks, with the show making headlines last year after a massive Maleficent animatronic dragon caught fire mid-performance.

Following the incident, Fantasmic was shut down and put on indefinite hiatus as Disneyland investigated the fire and developed a way to bring the show back.

Related: You Won’t Believe This Fanmade Tower-of-Terror-Inspired Home Décor

Fantasmic eventually returned to Disneyland in May of this year but has struggled to run smoothly. Multiple fireworks went rogue, and a majority of showings had limited pyrotechnics, though the show is slowly getting back on track.

The cutbacks on Fantasmic showtimes come at an interesting time for Disneyland, with cast members voting to unionize earlier this year. While unconfirmed, it’s possible these cutbacks are a direct result of this vote, as Disney has axed several other live entertainment offerings in recent months.

Disneyland describes Fantasmic as follows:

As darkness falls, dazzling special effects transform the Rivers of America into an epic canvas for this extravagant live show. Fast asleep, Mickey dreams he is the Sorcerer’s Apprentice. With a wave of his hands, he conducts scenes from Fantasia across enormous screens of water while brilliant sparks burst overhead. Pink elephants, swashbuckling pirates, princesses and more—including memorable scenes from Disney classics such as Aladdin, The Lion King, Tangled and Peter Pan—appear on and around the Rivers of America. When Mickey is suddenly pulled into the Magic Mirror, his dream takes a dark turn. The Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs conjures up some of Disney’s most dastardly villains! Mickey must use the power of his imagination to vanquish his foes—and save the day. Featuring a fantastical array of live performers, beloved Disney characters, enhanced special effects, state-of-the-art projections and superb pyrotechnics, this show will wow the entire family.

Do you enjoy watching Fantasmic? What’s your favorite live entertainment offering at Disneyland?