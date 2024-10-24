Disney Bringing Back Shuttered Pre-Pandemic Offering For the Holidays!

It’s hard to believe, but in just a couple of weeks, the holidays will return to Disneyland Resort, and Santa Claus will be preparing to come to town. There is truly no better time to visit The Happiest Place on Earth, as there are so many unique experiences that happen during this time. Guests visiting Disney California Adventure Park can enjoy the Festival of Holidays and Viva Navidad, two delicious food festivals.

There are also two nighttime spectaculars — World of Color: Season of Light at Disney California Adventure and Believe!… In Holiday Magic fireworks spectacular at Disneyland Park. There is also the daily showing of the Christmas Fantasy Parade in Disneyland Park. And we can’t forget about the ride layovers; “it’s a small world” becomes “it’s a small world” Holiday, and Haunted Mansion Holiday continues its operations through early into the new year.

Related: Disneyland Already Covered in Snow, Castle Transforms into Christmas During Halloween

This year, the resort will introduce three new holiday-themed dining experiences, one of which will bring back an experience that has not been seen since before the pandemic!

At Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, there is the Hearthstone Lounge, a cozy, yet upscale lounge where guests can escape the crowds and enjoy specialty cocktails and delicious food. It is at the Hearthstone where Disney will host its Holiday Tea with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Disneyland first introduced its popular Afternoon Tea dining experience in 2016, and over the years, there have been a number of amazing themed tea parties. Guests have experienced a Haunted Mansion-themed tea party, an Alice in Wonderland (1951)-themed tea party, and even a Pixar-themed party to celebrate the first Pixar Fest in 2018.

When Disneyland Resort was forced to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tea parties ended. Sadly, once the theme parks reopened, they did not return, and Disney had no plans to bring them back any time soon.

But the tea party drought will end when Holiday Tea With Santa and Mrs. Claus begins on December 3!

Here’s more information on the new tea party from Disney Parks Blog.

This isn’t your average tea party – Mrs. Claus has been hard at work putting together a tasty selection of holiday-inspired bites. This elevated holiday experience also features a variety of premium loose-leaf teas, the finest tea sandwiches, and delicately prepared treats to put you in the spirit of the season. Some of the holly highlights include a caprese salad, shrimp salad, prime Holstein tea sandwiches, truffled Christmas egg, and scones. You can enjoy a Classic Tea, Premium Tea, or Deluxe Tea experience, with the Deluxe Tea including strawberries and chantilly cream and a glass of champagne.

Related: Holiday Magic Awaits with the Mickey Mouse Family Christmas Dooney & Bourke Collection!

In addition to enjoying tea and bite-size holiday delicacies, guests will also be able to take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus during the event.

Bookings for the new Holiday Tea experience will open on October 31, and they are sure to fill up quickly!

The Holiday Tea with Santa is not the only new dining experience coming to Disneyland Resort this holiday season. Guests will also be able to experience Mickey’s Holiday Pajama Party Breakfast and Brunch and Holiday Dinner at Storytellers Café in the Grand Californian, as well as Goofy’s Kitchen Celebrates the Holidays at the Disneyland Hotel.

Mickey’s Holiday Pajama Party Brunch will take place from November 19 through January 1, 2025. Guests will not only be able to see Mickey Mouse and his friends in their holiday pajamas, but the buffet will be full of classic offerings and limited-time holiday goodies. It is important to note that the Holiday Dinner at Storytellers will NOT have characters.

Goofy’s Kitchen will also celebrate the holidays beginning November 19, and Goofy and his friends will be wearing their holiday best. This buffet will also be full of limited-time holiday treats, with Goofy and his friends making appearances at breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Reservations are not required to eat at Goofy’s Kitchen and Storytellers Café. However, the character dining experiences ARE very popular, and if you don’t have a reservation, it is unlikely that you will be able to experience them.

Will you be trying to snag reservations for Holiday Tea with Santa and Mrs. Claus? Or are you more interested in the holiday experiences at Storytellers Café and Goofy’s Kitchen? What is your favorite way to celebrate the holidays at Disney? Let us know in the comments!