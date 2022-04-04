Wild Dance Battle Breaks Out at Disney Restaurant

It seems that a very unexpected dance party recently took place at Goofy’s kitchen.

When Guests visit Disneyland, not only are they able to explore Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney, but they are also able to enjoy all of the amazing food options around the property. Of course, Guests can eat in the Parks, but there are also amazing food options located at Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian, and Disney’s Paradise Pier.

One spot that is incredibly popular is Goofy’s Kitchen at the Disneyland Hotel.

Goofy’s Kitchen is themed to represent Goofy! You will even find decorations that include Goofy’s iconic hat inside of the restaurant. The restaurant is buffet-style and has the feel of a whimsical kitchen. You can see a photo of the inside of Goofy’s Kitchen below for reference. It is not the most luxurious dining location at the Disneyland Resort, but if your family is interested in meeting the characters and enjoying a yummy meal Goofy’s Kitchen is a perfect choice.

The characters that appear such as Pluto, Goofy, and Minnie Mouse are often amazing to interact with, and in one recent video, each of them handled a wild situation in hilarious ways.

Angelina Ferrante (@angelinaferrante) recently took to TikTok to post a video of one Guest wildly dancing in the restaurant. At first, Pluto seemed hilariously terrified of the dance moves, backing away with caution. Minnie Mouse then copied every move with great enthusiasm, and finally Goofy stepped into frame and danced even crazier with the Guest!

yuurrrrr schmackkk dät goofy #fyp #disneyland #goofymovie #goofingaround

Character meet and greets will be returning to Disney World and Disneyland, as well as Disney Cruise Line and Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa as of April 18.

Here is just some of what you can expect from breakfast at Goofy’s Kitchen

At breakfast, enjoy offer choices galore from made-to-order omelets to cheese blintzes. Munch on Mickey Mouse waffles and pancakes, French toast, sausage, bacon, eggs Benedict, smoked salmon, pastries and fresh fruit, and more. And don’t forget to try Goofy’s very own peanut butter and jelly pizza! Related: Princess Breakfast Returning to Napa Rose at Disneyland!

Here are some of the dinner offerings you can expect at Goofy’s Kitchen:

Head to any of the all-you-care-to-enjoy stations serving hearty fare that’ll make you smile. Create your own plate with succulent meats from the carving station, fresh catch of the day, seasonal vegetables, chilled tossed salads, mac & cheese, and assorted pizzas. Don’t forget to save some room for the pièce de résistance—a dessert buffet featuring warm bread pudding and other delectable delights.

At Goofy’s Kitchen, you will meet Goofy, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Chip n’ Dale, and Pluto. Remember that entertainment at the Disneyland Resort is always subject to change! So you may see other characters here from time to time, rest assured you will have fantastic character interactions at Goofy’s Kitchen!

More on Disneyland

There is so much to see and do at Disney California Adventure Park! Guests can enjoy Buena Vista Street as they walk the roads Walt had in Hollywood, enjoy a hand-dipped corn dog at Award Wieners, Head to Cars Land to enjoy the neon signage and Radiator Springs Racers, check out the new Marvel-themed land in Avengers Campus, where they can meet Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and so many more characters. And of course, you have to ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT. Rock on the Silly Symphony Swings as well, and go catch Jack Jack on Incredicoaster! The list of rides and attractions never ends!

At Disneyland, there is so much for Guests to enjoy! Now that the mask mandate has dropped for fully vaccinated Guests, Guests can enter buildings without a face covering if they so choose. Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world”, Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic, and craving a churro! Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land, and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Plus, now at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run.

Have you been to Goofy’s Kitchen before?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!