Disney Cancelation Questioned as New Information Comes To Light Over ‘The Acolyte’

Luminate reports that The Acolyte hit 2.673 billion viewing minutes in 2024, making it the second-most-watched Disney+ original of the year. It trailed Percy Jackson & The Olympians (over 3 billion minutes) but outperformed Agatha All Along and Echo.

These numbers come from a second party and not Disney itself. However, they still raise some valid questions about why The Acolyte was canceled for low ratings if said ratings were actually anything but, potentially adding credence to those rumors that Lucasfilm was more interested in how the show was perceived online.

Of course, one thing to consider is the budget. While The Acolyte may have outperformed other projects on Disney+, that doesn’t necessarily mean it warranted its eye-watering budget of $230.1 million.

As Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment, Alan Bergman, told Vulture, “We were happy with our performance, but it wasn’t where we needed it to be given the cost structure of that title, quite frankly, to go and make a season two. So that’s the reason why we didn’t do that.”

Fans Question Cancelation

The release of these numbers has still left some fans questioning why Disney axed The Acolyte – or why it didn’t simply greenlight a cheaper second season.

Yet somehow… they still canceled it. I’ll never believe it was just because of the budget 😒

“I will never understand why they didn’t make a season 2 but just reduce the budget this time and make sure it didn’t go over,” said one X, formerly known as Twitter, user. “It was one of their most viewed shows of the year.”

Another user wrote: “Only canceled because of these right-wing Star Wars YouTube channels that called it dei and terrible. Was it Andor levels of writing? No. But was it fun and [gave] us arguably the best lightsaber fight in the entirety of Star Wars? Yes.”

But not everyone was in agreement. While the show may have been the second-best-performing of the year, it was still beaten out by a show that actually started premiering new episodes in 2023, while multiple Disney franchises underperformed on Disney+ in 2024.

As one X user summarized, “Which should tell you how bad they’re doing overall. Their second-most-watched show still didn’t get enough viewers to justify a second season. Lucasfilm needs to get [its] act together and fast.”

