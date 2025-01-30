Disney World’s Next Big Cuts: 10 Classic Attractions May Be Removed Forever

Walt Disney World Resort is constantly evolving, with new attractions replacing old ones and updates being made to keep the parks fresh. However, not all changes sit well with longtime fans.

With Disney making changes that some view as “woke,” it’s worth speculating on which classic attractions might be at risk of removal next. Whether it’s due to political controversy, themes, or the need for a fresh experience, these ten attractions could be on the chopping block in the near future.

In recent years, Disney has leaned into intellectual property (IP) to drive attraction changes, phasing out older experiences that don’t tie into major franchises.

Some of these removals are met with excitement, but others cause waves of frustration among die-hard fans who have nostalgic connections to the original attractions. There’s no denying that Disney is shifting its strategy, focusing more on technological advancements and guest immersion, often at the expense of long-standing attractions.

With these factors in mind, let’s take a deeper look at which ten attractions could be the next to disappear from Walt Disney World.

Attractions at Walt Disney World that might not be around much longer

1. Country Bear Jamboree

Country Bear Jamboree has been a staple of Magic Kingdom since the park’s opening in 1971, but it has also been one of the most frequently rumored attractions for removal or rework.

While Disney recently announced a refresh of the show for 2024, the new version features a brand-new musical format, replacing some of the classic country-style songs with more mainstream genres. Many fans fear that this is just a step toward the full removal of the attraction if the update doesn’t prove successful, and thus far, it hasn’t yielded great returns.

Given that Disney has already removed other old-school animatronic shows like The Enchanted Tiki Room: Under New Management, it wouldn’t be surprising if this attraction ultimately faces the same fate. If attendance numbers don’t improve, the entire show could be scrapped in favor of something more modern.

Since Country Bear Jamboree sits in a prime location in Frontierland, its removal would free up space for a new themed experience, even if fans don’t want to see it go.

2. The Hall of Presidents

The Hall of Presidents has been a source of controversy for years, especially with each new presidential administration bringing changes to the animatronic lineup. While The Hall of Presidents has long been seen as an educational experience, its inclusion of modern political figures has made it divisive.

Some guests avoid the attraction altogether due to its political nature, and it seems possible that Disney could replace it with a more neutral historical experience—or remove it entirely to make way for something new in Liberty Square.

Recent trends indicate that audiences favor attractions with more entertainment value rather than historical or politically themed experiences.

With the success of live-action retellings and immersive storytelling, it wouldn’t be shocking if Disney decided to introduce a completely new Liberty Square attraction with a broader historical theme rather than focusing exclusively on U.S. presidents. That, of course, would make many fans mad, but we can’t put anything past Disney these days.

3. Swiss Family Treehouse

Swiss Family Treehouse is one of the oldest and least visited attractions in Magic Kingdom, a walk-through experience based on Swiss Family Robinson (1960), a film that has largely faded from pop culture relevance. Given Disney’s focus on intellectual property (IP)-driven attractions, it’s possible that the treehouse could be re-themed or removed to make room for something new.

Disney might replace it with something more interactive, potentially incorporating elements from a newer film.

4. Tomorrowland Speedway

Tomorrowland Speedway has long been criticized by progressives. There have been ongoing rumors of an electric vehicle update or a complete reimagining of the space.

Disney has already hinted at moving toward more “eco-friendly solutions,” with some fans speculating that the attraction could either be converted into an electric-powered experience or removed entirely. It won’t go over well when it happens, but there’s no way to believe that Disney isn’t eyeing a change in the future.

5. Kali River Rapids

Kali River Rapids in Disney’s Animal Kingdom has never been as popular as Disney likely hoped it would be. The ride is short, lacks a strong narrative, and often fails to attract long lines outside of the hottest summer months.

With Animal Kingdom undergoing major changes, including the transformation of DinoLand U.S.A. into a Tropical Americas-themed land, there’s speculation that Kali River Rapids could be on the way out.

Additionally, the attraction’s deforestation storyline may not align as well with Disney’s newer conservation messaging. If it doesn’t fit with Disney’s long-term vision for the park, it could either be re-themed or removed entirely.

6. Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress

This classic attraction, originally created by Walt Disney himself for the 1964 World’s Fair, has remained largely unchanged over the years. While it holds sentimental value for many fans, its final scene depicting “the future” is clearly outdated.

While Disney has made small tweaks over the years, the attraction’s old-school animatronics and slow-paced storytelling don’t align with modern audience expectations. Since Disney has prioritized high-tech, immersive experiences in new attractions, it’s plausible that this classic ride could eventually be replaced by a more interactive, updated concept.

7. DINOSAUR

DINOSAUR has been a fan favorite for years, but its days are numbered. The big question: What will replace DINOSAUR? With the official announcement that DinoLand U.S.A. is being replaced with a Tropical Americas-themed land, many speculate that the Indiana Jones Adventure ride will take its place.

Given that the ride system for DINOSAUR is identical to Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland, this would be a relatively easy transition. Regardless, the days of DINOSAUR as we know it will soon be over, making room for a new, more relevant experience.

8. The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh is one of Fantasyland’s most beloved attractions, but it’s no secret that Disney is moving away from traditional dark rides that rely on animatronics.

Instead, they’ve been investing heavily in trackless ride systems and screen-based technology, as seen in Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. This shift puts Winnie the Pooh at risk, as it could easily be replaced with a more modern experience.

9. Astro Orbiter

Astro Orbiter offers fantastic views of Magic Kingdom, but beyond that, it’s just another spinning ride. Since Disney has moved toward attractions with deeper storytelling, this ride could be replaced with something more innovative.

It’s also one of the more difficult attractions to access, requiring guests to take an elevator up before boarding the ride, which adds to operational challenges. Given the land it occupies, it wouldn’t be shocking if Disney used the space for something more immersive, even after the refurbishment it’s currently undergoing.

10. Mickey’s PhilharMagic

Mickey’s PhilharMagic remains a fan-favorite attraction, but as technology advances, its 3D effects and animation style feel increasingly outdated.

With Disney investing more in augmented reality and projection mapping, there’s a strong possibility that PhilharMagic could either receive a major overhaul or be removed entirely in favor of a newer, more visually impressive attraction.

Disney World is constantly evolving, and as much as fans love these classic attractions, nothing is truly safe from change. As Disney continues to prioritize intellectual properties, guest immersion, and new technologies, it’s only a matter of time before some of these rides are either removed or completely transformed.

While some changes are inevitable, many fans hope that Disney finds a way to balance nostalgia with innovation. What do you think? Would you be sad to see any of these attractions go, or are you ready for new experiences in the parks? Let us know your thoughts!