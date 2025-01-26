Magic Kingdom Meltdown: 40% of “Woke” Theme Park Unexpectedly Goes Down

Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is known for creating unforgettable memories, but for many guests recently, those memories have included unexpected ride closures and long wait times.

Nearly 40% of the park’s attractions faced temporary closures at one point or another, leaving visitors frustrated and wondering what’s going on behind the scenes.

It all started early in the day when guests arrived expecting to enjoy their favorite rides, only to find that several key attractions were already down. Rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, and TRON Lightcycle / Run were listed as temporarily closed right at park opening.

As the day went on, more attractions joined the list, including The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, and Carousel of Progress. The closures caused wait times on operational rides to soar, with Seven Dwarfs Mine Train hitting a staggering 125-minute wait despite limited options for guests.

At its worst, the situation affected nearly 40% of Magic Kingdom’s attractions. For a park that prides itself on efficiency and magic, it was a tough day for operations. Guests were seen being ushered out of certain areas while Disney’s maintenance teams scrambled to get things back up and running.

While unexpected downtime isn’t unusual at theme parks, the sheer number of closures raised eyebrows, especially given the lack of severe weather or other external factors.

And, of course, that’s not even counting Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, which is closed for refurbishment the rest of this year. This comes at a time when Disney is being scrutinized heavily for becoming “woke.”

The company is set to remove Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island later this year, and there are rumors that Haunted Mansion could soon receive a makeover. In addition, Hall of Presidents has closed, but signage suggests that Disney may change the format of the attraction amid President Trump’s re-election.

Throughout the day, the ride availability fluctuated wildly. Some attractions, like Pirates of the Caribbean, reopened after brief closures but then went down again later. Others, such as TRON Lightcycle / Run and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, remained down for significant portions of the day, leaving guests disappointed and scrambling to adjust their plans.

Disney Cast Members are expertly trained to handle situations like this, and it’s important to remain patient and understanding. They are doing their best to resolve the issues and ensure that guests have a magical experience. Getting frustrated with them won’t help the situation, so staying calm and flexible is key.

For those planning to visit soon, it’s always a good idea to stay flexible and keep an eye on the My Disney Experience app for real-time updates on ride availability. While Magic Kingdom’s charm is undeniable, days like this remind us that even The Most Magical Place on Earth isn’t immune to technical hiccups.