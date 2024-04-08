Fans Furious: Magic Kingdom Called To Cease Ride Operations

Some of the most passionate fans of Walt Disney World Resort have spoken out on the controversial Magic Kingdom attraction.

The Tomorrowland Speedway at Magic Kingdom is an iconic attraction that provides guests with the opportunity to hop behind the wheel of gas-powered cars and cruise along a winding track. Originally opening its lanes in 1971 alongside the debut of Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom, the Tomorrowland Speedway quickly became a beloved fixture within the futuristic-themed land.

Inspired by the idea of personal transportation and the excitement of driving, this attraction offers a nostalgic experience for Disney park visitors of all ages, as long as they are over the 32-inch height requirement. Over the years, the Tomorrowland Speedway has undergone various refurbishments and updates to enhance safety and maintain its classic charm, ensuring that generations of guests can continue to enjoy the thrill of hitting the open road within the confines of the Magic Kingdom. Throughout its history, the Tomorrowland Speedway has remained a significant part of the Magic Kingdom experience, evoking a sense of adventure and wonder reminiscent of a bygone era of American road trips.

However, recent calls from fans for the permanent closure of Tomorrowland Speedway have sparked a contentious debate among Disney enthusiasts, igniting a passionate exchange of opinions on social media and online forums. Inside the Magic previously shared a myriad of opinions on the attraction, including many Disney World guests who felt that it was time for an immediate change.

Leading the charge for change is a chorus of voices demanding the ride’s demise, with prominent Disney enthusiasts like Peter Sciretta lending their support to the cause. “Bulldoze it,” Sciretta emphatically declared, echoing the sentiments of countless others who believe that the time has come for the Tomorrowland Speedway to bid farewell.

Among others is @TarotwithAndrew, who firmly believes that “completely replaced is the only answer,” emphasizing a desire for an upgrade that aligns with Disney’s commitment to innovation and excellence. Similarly, @wallin_ballin minced no words, stating, “It’s always felt like a six flags attraction, rip it out and build something good,” reflecting a sentiment shared by many who feel that the Tomorrowland Speedway no longer fits within the vision of Tomorrowland’s futuristic theme.

Critics of the Tomorrowland Speedway were not shy in voicing their grievances, citing concerns ranging from environmental impact to “outdated technology.” However, amidst the chorus of demands for change, a counter-wave of support has risen in defense of the Tomorrowland Speedway’s nostalgic allure.

“FYI, Carbon Monoxide is orderless and colorless…For all the people saying this attraction is boring… did you ever ride it as a 6 to 14yr old?” questioned Chris, emphasizing the ride’s unique appeal to younger guests.

Merrick Sparkman echoed this sentiment, declaring the speedway as their favorite attraction. “I don’t want to see Tomorrowland Speedway shut down. It’s my favorite attraction, and I don’t want to see it electrified either,” Merrick said.

Marie rallied against proposed changes, arguing for the preservation of the Tomorrowland Speedway. “All electric? LOL… how about leave it alone,” she asserted. “People want to ride the entire track… not just 20ft before the charge dies… Enough crap changes have been happening at Disney, and people are paying through the nose for a much lesser experience.”

As the debate rages on, the Tomorrowland Speedway stands as a symbol of the delicate balance between tradition and progress within the Magic Kingdom’s enchanting landscape. While some advocate for its closure and modernization, others fiercely defend its nostalgic appeal and unique experience.

What changes are coming to Magic Kingdom?

No matter where you stand on the Tomorrowland Speedway, the Walt Disney World Resort attraction isn’t expected to change anytime in the immediate future. However, there are other significant transformations happening at the Disney World park.

The most notable change: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to take over the place that once belonged to Splash Mountain. The new Frontierland attraction will open this summer, and Disney has big plans for what it will look like when it opens.

“This ride will be all about Tiana after she made her own dreams come true and how we all have the potential to make our dreams a reality. In Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, she’s throwing a festive party during Mardi Gras season to thank her family, friends and the entire community for all the support they’ve given her as a successful business owner; it’s incredibly special that we get to celebrate with her.”

Outside of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Country Bear Musical Jamboree is also expected to open this summer. At this time, Disney has not announced any other major changes for its other lands, which include Main Street, U.S.A, Liberty Square, Fantasyland, Adventureland, or Tomorrowland.

