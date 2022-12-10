Sugar Rush Upgrade Should Replace Tomorrowland Speedway

The Tomorrowland Speedway is in desperate need of an upgrade. 1994 was the last time a remodel happened. The name was changed in 2008, but that’s it. On October 1, 1971, the Grand Prix Raceway first opened. Very few changes have been made throughout the years, and its seriously time for a new upgrade- perhaps a Sugar Rush upgrade.

A Sugar Rush Raceway would be an amazing addition to Tomorrowland in the Magic Kingdom. With everything going digital, it only makes sense to change this very outdated attraction.

The attraction’s entrance can start with Guests walking into Litwak’s Arcade and making their way through Game Central Station.

Coming out the other side, you walk right into the starting line of the Sugar Rush Racecars. Hop into Taffyta, Candlehead, or even Vanellope’s racecar, and get ready to race! As soon as everyone is ready, King Candy gets on the loudspeaker and begins the countdown.

Sugar Rush race fans will be lining the track and cheering you on as you go! You’ll encounter different obstacles each time you race. Learn to avoid cherry bombs and swerve out of the gumballs path. Make it past the Sweet Seekers and Ice Cream Cannon to finally come face to face with the Cy-Bugs.

Of course, parts of the track might be a little disheveled, thanks in part to Ralph trying to help, and wrecking a few things in the process. Thankfully, Fix-It-Felix isn’t too far behind with his trusty hammer to patch things up.

Your final obstacle is to make it back before getting eaten by a Cy-Bug. Cross the finish line to reset the game and save the day!

Adding a bit of storytelling to this attraction would be exactly what Walt envisioned for his ever-evolving world of entertainment.

What do you think? Would you like this new upgrade to the Tomorrowland Speedway attraction? Let us know in the comment.