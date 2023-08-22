Gas Vehicle Ban Could Come to Walt Disney World

Young Walt Disney World Resort guests know the Tomorrowland Speedway as their chance to rule the road… Adults know it for its noxious, unmissable smell that floats throughout Tomorrowland and Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom Park. But that could soon change as the masses beg The Walt Disney Company to go green.

Tomorrowland Speedway

Guests of all ages can test their skills on this Grand Prix Raceway at Magic Kingdom Park! “Put the pedal to the metal in your very own hotrod and cruise along a scenic miniature motorway,” the official Walt Disney World Resort ride description reads.

“Take the wheel of a gas-powered car and strap yourself in for an exciting and scenic drive. As the checkered flag is waved, you’re off! Accelerate around sharp bends and lush foliage. Spot iconic attractions visible from the roadway, and pick up the pace as you sprint to the finish line. Featuring a working gas pedal and steering wheel, your car can navigate up and down inclines and around turns. It’s a nostalgic drive that will have you smiling for miles!”

Going Electric

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort often partner with corporate sponsors for attractions. Many fans believe that Tesla or another Electric Vehicle (EV) brand could convert the gas-powered Tomorrowland Speedway cars into EVs.

“Speedway should be electric by now!” said Reddit user u/beginnertrades. “This is future world… Why are we still running these loud smelly carbon emitting vehicles?”

“If there’s one ride in MK that should be getting refurbished, it’s this,” u/suspicious-cupcake-5 agreed. “Test Track will always be what the Tomorrowland speedway should’ve been.”

There’s precedent for the change. Hong Kong Disneyland’s version of the Tomorrowland Speedway is electric-powered. But if it’s not updated, some fans believe the Tomorrowland Speedway should disappear completely.

“I don’t like even going near it because of the fumes,” u/CHILLAS317 wrote. “I feel like we’ve reached a point where it’s time to replace it with something new or replace them with electric cars.”

“It’s so bad,” u/MoonshinesSister said. “It takes up so much space. Needs to go or be so overhauled as to be unrecognizable.”

To top it all off, the attraction might not even entertain its target audience anymore.

“My kid wanted to ride this thing bad and as soon as it was over he was so disappointed,” u/Ryanlester5789 recalled. “It needs to be replaced so bad.”

Should the Tomorrowland Speedway go electric? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

