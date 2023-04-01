Disney World Rides Might Close if Guests Have Their Way

From Test Track to Big Thunder Mountain, Walt Disney World is home to some of the most incredible theme park rides in the business, but not all are created equal. While the Parks are known for unforgettable experiences, some of Disney’s attractions have quickly lost their luster in the eyes of the Guests.

If there’s one thing that can always be counted on from Disney’s fanbase, it’s that they never have a problem in making themselves heard. They’re always vocal when something goes right, but they’ve also been known for dramatically altering the Parks if something goes wrong.

The Worst of Disney World

A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWord asked Guests the question, “What’s Your Least Favorite Ride Currently On Property?” Naturally, it didn’t take much for fans to come out of the woodwork with their opinions.

On one hand, the subject might be common to some; we all have those rides and attractions we’d all prefer to skip. However, there are some seriously divisive answers. Some of which are a big enough consensus that might actually urge Disney to make Park-level changes. It’s not like they haven’t done it before.

Smoky Speedway

A popular consensus among many longtime Magic Kingdom fans is that the Tomorrowland Speedway needs to go. It’s loud, it’s clunky, and it absolutely reeks of burning rubber and lawnmower engines. Of course, the Disney fans of Reddit were quick to kick it to the curb.

u/sparky984 writes,

“Tomorrowland Speedway. I drive enough as it is to not play drive. It stinks of car fumes, there’s no shade from the summer sun for half the line and all the ride, and the fact that it’s in Tomorrowland in 2023 is crazy.”

And u/mzfnk4 offers an apt description of the experience when they add,

” The smell is awful and it is definitely lackluster when compared to the Disneyland version… kiddos enjoyed it. I was meh about it.”

For an area of the Magic Kingdom dedicated to the future, it’s definitely a bit odd to still see gas-powered vehicles smoking on the race track. Perhaps we’ll see an electric or an alternative version with the new TRON expansion.

Getting Space Sick

There have been entire posts dedicated to the sickening after effects of EPCOT’s Mission: SPACE, and this discussion was no exception. The ride has been linked to prolonged motion sickness, fainting spells, and even death. It’s no wonder Guests are still tearing it to shreds.

u/Musicalmeowmeow writes,

“This 100%. I’m emetophobic, why would I go on a ride that gives you vomit bags? Not just that, but why would somebody not afraid of vomit wanna go on a ride that has a chance of you or another getting sick and ruining your day?”



This isn’t the only case of the ride being somewhat dangerous to some Guests, as u/heybaesss shared on another post,

“My whole family went on this ride and we made the mistake of not listening to the signs that warned about motion sickness… The second we take off and the G force is released, I knew I was so f**ked…”

Although the idea is still purely speculative, Mission: SPACE does seem to be the biggest contender for most likely to be closed. Especially if Guests continue to ignore the warning signs.

Down With Dumbo and Crummy Carpets

While rides like Mission: SPACE and Tomorrowland Speedway are rides some probably expect in a discussion like this, many Guests are growing tired of longtime Disney classics. Both Dumbo and Aladdin’s Flying Carpets have received equal doses of criticism, mostly due to being too similar.

u/LankyEmergency7992 comments,

“Do we really need two Dumbo clones, in addition to two Dumbos, in Magic Kingdom? At least get rid of Magic Carpets…”

And u/vinbel121 confirms the shared sentiments by adding,

“Magic Carpets of Aladdin. The park simply doesn’t need another Dumbo style ride. This one is particularly ugly and makes Adventureland worse to navigate and uglier.”

Are These Disney World Rides in Danger?

There are dozens of posts calling out iconic rides like Smuggler’s Run, Toy Story Mania, Test Track, and more throughout the discussion, but do they speak for the fanbase as a whole? That’s debatable, but that’s not to say there aren’t a few rides with a distinctly sour flavor. Perhaps Disney might take the hint and either fix or replace the rides that have simply lost the magic.

What rides do you think need to be closed? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!