Entire Magic Kingdom Ride Completely Removed From Theme Park

Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland is in the midst of a major transformation as the beloved Astro Orbiter attraction has been completely dismantled for refurbishment. The iconic spinning rocket ride, perched high above the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, has had all its visible ride mechanics removed from the third-floor platform.

The recent arrival of a large crane signaled significant work ahead, and now it’s clear that the attraction is undergoing an extensive overhaul. While some of the themed structure remains intact, it’s uncertain whether additional elements will be removed or if the focus will remain on upgrading the ride’s mechanics.

Disney has yet to announce an exact reopening date, but Astro Orbiter is expected to return in the summer of 2025. Guests hoping to catch a glimpse of the progress can get an elevated view from the PeopleMover, offering a unique perspective on the work being done.

Since its original debut, Tomorrowland has been a staple and has seen several updates over the years. However, this latest refurbishment appears to be one of the most ambitious yet, leaving fans eager to see if significant upgrades or a possible retheme are on the horizon.

Astro Orbiter isn’t the only attraction facing changes in the coming year, as Disney World prepares for several high-profile refurbishments and closures in 2025. Over in Magic Kingdom, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is set for a temporary closure as the ride undergoes routine maintenance and potential enhancements.

The fan-favorite runaway mine train experience will be offline for an extended period, though Disney has yet to provide details on what updates are planned.

EPCOT is also gearing up for a significant transformation with the closure of Test Track. The popular attraction is slated for a complete redesign, promising a fresh look and updated technology that reflects the future of automotive innovation. The refurbishment is expected to last through much of 2025, with a projected reopening late in the year.

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, MuppetVision 3D will soon close to make way for a brand-new Monsters, Inc.-themed attraction. The move marks a shift in the park’s offerings, with Disney continuing to integrate more Pixar-based experiences. Although no official opening date has been announced, the closure will pave the way for a fresh take on the beloved franchise.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is also preparing for a major transformation with the closure of Dinoland U.S.A. in early 2025. The area will be reimagined to feature lands inspired by Encanto and Indiana Jones, bringing exciting new experiences to the park. This long-anticipated overhaul is expected to take several years to complete, but it promises to breathe new life into the park’s offerings.

With all these changes on the horizon, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Disney World. Guests planning trips should stay informed about closures and upcoming attractions to make the most of their visits while eagerly anticipating the exciting new experiences that await.