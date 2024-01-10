Extended Breakdowns Expose “Nasty” Disney World Ride

“Paging Mr. Morrow, Mr. Tom Morrow…” Walt Disney World Resort guests needed his help when they found themselves trapped on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover this week. The attraction broke down repeatedly, giving guests extra time to see the “nasty” conditions of the ride.

@dvcparkhoppers shared this TikTok video from Magic Kingdom Park, where the guests spent far more time on one of their favorite rides than they intended.

The PeopleMover broke down three times in the short video, giving the guests time to film what they called “nasty” cobwebs and dirt on the walls and ride’s track.

“How many times can one truly get stuck on the PeopleMover?” the guest quipped.

Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Walt Disney World Resort

Magic Kingdom Park’s PeopleMover is the only remaining constantly-moving attraction of its kind at the Disney theme parks. Disneyland Park once had its own PeopleMover, but the ride closed to make way for the now-defunct Rocket Rods. The tracks are still in place today, though allegedly irreparably damaged.

“Board an elevated tram for a leisurely voyage through Tomorrowland,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “During your narrated tour, go behind the scenes of attractions like Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, Space Mountain and Star Traders retail shop. See architectural models of Progress City, the prototype for EPCOT. You’ll enjoy amazing up-close views of the park from a unique vantage point.”

