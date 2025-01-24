Muppet*Vision 3D Sets Closing Date at Disney

MuppetVision 3D*, a staple at Disney’s Hollywood Studios since the park’s opening, has entertained guests for decades with its zany humor and classic Muppets charm. Moreover, this attraction is a historic one for fans of The Muppets.

Unfortunately, the time for this location to be removed is drawing closer and closer. Today, Disney revealed the official date of closure.

A Fond Farewell to Beloved Classics

Disney has announced that MuppetVision 3D* alongside PizzeRizzo will officially close on June 7 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The closures come as part of a larger transformation within the park to make way for the highly anticipated Monsters, Inc. Land. While the news has sparked excitement about the new land, it has also left many Disney fans mourning the loss of these nostalgic attractions.

The decision to close these attractions is part of Disney’s ongoing efforts to revitalize and reimagine its parks. The Monsters, Inc. land, Monstropolis, promises to transport guests into the world of Mike, Sulley, and Boo with immersive attractions, themed dining, and state-of-the-art entertainment.

Balancing Nostalgia and Progress

MuppetVision 3D*, a staple at Disney’s Hollywood Studios since its debut in 1991, was the final project personally overseen by Jim Henson before his passing in 1990. The attraction brought the Muppets’ signature humor to life in a groundbreaking 3D film experience.

Featuring the beloved characters Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and Gonzo, the attraction combined live-action elements with special effects to immerse audiences in the chaotic world of the Muppets. For over three decades, MuppetVision 3D* provided countless guests with laughs, nostalgia, and a taste of Jim Henson’s creative genius.

As Disney continues to evolve, balancing nostalgia with innovation remains a challenge. The closure of MuppetVision 3D* and PizzeRizzo highlights the emotional attachment fans have to classic attractions, even as they look forward to what’s next.

For now, guests have until June 7 to enjoy these beloved staples before construction begins on Monsters, Inc. Land. Whether you’re a die-hard Muppets fan or an eager Pixar enthusiast, these changes mark the end of one era and the beginning of another at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Stay tuned for more updates on Monsters, Inc. Land as Disney reveals new details in the coming months.