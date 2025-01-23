Disney World Quietly Confirms New Attraction Will Be Operated Differently, Less Guests Allowed

Another operating change has hit Magic Kingdom Park: The divisive Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will now welcome fewer guests.

The attraction, which debuted in June 2024, was meant to usher in a new era of storytelling inspired by Disney’s beloved The Princess and the Frog.

The ride, featuring fan-favorite characters like Princess Tiana and Mama Odie, was designed to replace the legendary Splash Mountain, which closed in January 2023 after facing criticism over its ties to the controversial 1946 film Song of the South. While some fans have welcomed the change, others remain nostalgic for the original attraction.

Since its June debut at The Most Magical Place on Earth, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has been criticized for not operating at 100 percent all the time. Disney also drew backlash when it added two key characters—Ray and Evangeline—to the attraction mural, with fans demanding bigger changes to the resort in light of the ever-looming shadow of Universal Epic Universe.

Now, a new operating change has been quietly made to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, as the Magic Kingdom ride will welcome fewer guests effective immediately. Per the official Walt Disney World Resort website, on January 23, 27, 28, 29, and February 3, 5, and 6, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will close to all guests at 6 p.m. despite the Magic Kingdom not closing until hours later.

There is no explanation for this, but as it only takes place on weekdays, with weekend operation as normal, it could be for the continued maintenance of the attraction. It should also be noted that the ride—as well as the rest of Magic Kingdom Park—will close at 4:30 p.m. on January 30 as the annual cast member celebration takes place.

To access Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, guests can either purchase the Lightning Lane Multi Pass or the Lightning Lane Premier Pass or can use the virtual queue system available twice a day.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Removed From After Hours

In an interesting turn of events, Walt Disney World also removed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure from its Disney After Hours event lineup at Magic Kingdom—without so much as a whisper of explanation.

Disney After Hours, a fan-favorite event running from January 6 through May 19, 2025, offers guests exclusive late-night access to Magic Kingdom without the need for an additional park ticket. With official hours from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. and early park entry starting at 7 p.m., attendees can enjoy fan-favorite attractions, including TRON Lightcycle / Run, with minimal wait times.

Tickets are priced between $175 and $185, depending on the date. However, the absence of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure from the After Hours roster has left fans puzzled.

Beyond Magic Kingdom, Disney After Hours events are set to light up EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, giving guests even more ways to experience the magic without the usual daytime crowds.

Meanwhile, Disney Enchantment—first introduced during the park’s 50th Anniversary Celebration—has made a grand return. Though visually dazzling, the show previously faced criticism for lacking the emotional punch of its predecessor, Happily Ever After, which was brought back in 2023 following overwhelming fan demand.

With competition heating up and Disney doubling down on its signature magic, fans are eagerly watching to see what’s next for the world’s most iconic theme park resort.

How do you feel about losing evening access to the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!