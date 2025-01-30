Ceiling Collapses on EPCOT Attraction, Narrowly Avoiding Guests

A shocking incident at Walt Disney World’s EPCOT left guests momentarily stunned when part of the ceiling inside Soarin’ Around the World unexpectedly crashed down just before visitors were set to board the ride. The startling moment was captured on video by a park guest, showing the immediate reaction from Disney cast members as they assessed the damage.

A Startling Scene Inside the Popular Attraction

The footage, which has since circulated widely among Disney fans on TikTok, reveals cast members visibly surprised as they inspected the fallen ceiling panel. The unexpected collapse occurred in the queue area of Soarin’ Around the World, a beloved flight-simulator attraction that takes guests on a breathtaking journey across the globe.

While no injuries were reported, the situation temporarily halted operations as Disney crews worked quickly to address the issue. Guests waiting in line were briefly held back as cast members ensured the area was safe.

Swift Response and Ride Reopening

Despite the alarming nature of the collapse, Disney’s quick response allowed Soarin’ Around the World to reopen safely after the necessary inspections and repairs were completed. While the exact cause of the incident has not been officially confirmed, some guests speculated that recent maintenance or environmental factors could have played a role.

For many Disney fans, the incident raises concerns about attraction upkeep, particularly in EPCOT, which has been undergoing extensive transformations in recent years. While Disney maintains rigorous safety protocols, unexpected structural issues like this serve as a reminder of the complexities involved in maintaining high-capacity theme park attractions.

Disney’s Commitment to Safety

Disney has yet to release an official statement on the incident, but given the company’s stringent safety measures, it’s likely that additional inspections will be conducted to prevent any similar occurrences.

As EPCOT continues its evolution with new attractions and renovations, Soarin’ Around the World remains one of the park’s most iconic rides. Fortunately, the unexpected setback didn’t cause major disruptions, and guests were once again able to embark on their simulated journey around the world shortly after.

For now, fans can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that while the moment was shocking, Disney’s quick action ensured the safety and enjoyment of guests, which remained the top priority.