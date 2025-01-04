No, Living With the Land Isn’t Using a New Fertilizer, It’s Just Another Disney World Sewage Leak

It’s probably a good thing that Disney World is undergoing significant renovations this year because its infrastructure is slowly falling apart. And those infrastructure problems are giving guests a stinky experience… literally.

Last May, Magic Kingdom had to shut down Frontierland due to a sewage leak. Disney World engineers started popping open manhole covers near the Frontier Trading Post and the home of the Country Bear Jamboree. Shortly after the manhole covers, a cast member was stationed on either side of the walkway to Frontierland, keeping guests out of the area.

Disney World canceled the Festival of Fantasy Parade. Guests could still access Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Liberty Square, but most of Frontierland’s walkways were completely shut down.

Guests would later find out that a rapture sewed line caused the shutdown, and pump trucks were brought into Frontierland to solve the problem. However, the problem occurred again in August, and Frontierland once again shut down.

In September, Tomorrowland flooded after torrential rainfall, leaving children swimming in sewage. However, guests expect these infrastructure issues to be fixed with Magic Kingdom, especially Frontierland, which is undergoing a significant renovation.

However, EPCOT is a different story. The theme park just finished a seemingly never-ending series of renovations and is not scheduled for any maintenance other than Test Track.

Soarin’ and both sets of restrooms in The Land are currently closed due to a sewage leak from the second floor restroom, cascading down to the first floor area. A real crappy situation. pic.twitter.com/HiVqMx8NBj — Belle (@FiBelleFi) January 3, 2025

Guests learned yesterday that fixing the infrastructure issues may not have been a top priority for Disney World. EPCOT guests took to X (formerly Twitter) yesterday to show that a sewage leak in The Land Pavilion caused half of the pavilion and Soarin’ to shut down for some time.

The leak started in a second-floor bathroom and leaked through the floor onto the floor in front of Soarin’. Cast members quickly closed down the ride and a portion of the Land Pavilion and started cleaning up the mess using white towels.

Soarin at Epcot is flooded. pic.twitter.com/s6Wu0wYEQh — Gasu (@Cosmic_Gasu) January 3, 2025

While many of the comments were humorous, and some were very funny, many pointed out that these kinds of sewage issues are happening more frequently at Disney World, and it’s not the kind of magic that people expect when they pay for a Disney World vacation.

Luckily, the mess was cleaned up by Saturday morning, and Soarin’ Around the World opened with the rest of EPCOT for the remaining holiday crowds.