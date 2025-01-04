Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks

No, Living With the Land Isn’t Using a New Fertilizer, It’s Just Another Disney World Sewage Leak

Posted on by Rick Lye Leave a comment
Colorful mosaic background with a textured overlay displaying the words "The Land" in bold, vibrant lettering.

The Land Pavilion. Credit; Frank Phillips, Flickr

It’s probably a good thing that Disney World is undergoing significant renovations this year because its infrastructure is slowly falling apart. And those infrastructure problems are giving guests a stinky experience… literally.

Guests riding Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom in Disney World
Credit: Disney

Last May, Magic Kingdom had to shut down Frontierland due to a sewage leak. Disney World engineers started popping open manhole covers near the Frontier Trading Post and the home of the Country Bear Jamboree. Shortly after the manhole covers, a cast member was stationed on either side of the walkway to Frontierland, keeping guests out of the area.

Disney World canceled the Festival of Fantasy Parade. Guests could still access Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Liberty Square, but most of Frontierland’s walkways were completely shut down.

Guests would later find out that a rapture sewed line caused the shutdown, and pump trucks were brought into Frontierland to solve the problem. However, the problem occurred again in August, and Frontierland once again shut down.

Low crowds at Magic Kingdom's Frontierland with rip diagonally across the image
Credit: Inside the Magic

In September, Tomorrowland flooded after torrential rainfall, leaving children swimming in sewage. However, guests expect these infrastructure issues to be fixed with Magic Kingdom, especially Frontierland, which is undergoing a significant renovation.

However, EPCOT is a different story. The theme park just finished a seemingly never-ending series of renovations and is not scheduled for any maintenance other than Test Track.

Guests learned yesterday that fixing the infrastructure issues may not have been a top priority for Disney World. EPCOT guests took to X (formerly Twitter) yesterday to show that a sewage leak in The Land Pavilion caused half of the pavilion and Soarin’ to shut down for some time.

The leak started in a second-floor bathroom and leaked through the floor onto the floor in front of Soarin’. Cast members quickly closed down the ride and a portion of the Land Pavilion and started cleaning up the mess using white towels.

While many of the comments were humorous, and some were very funny, many pointed out that these kinds of sewage issues are happening more frequently at Disney World, and it’s not the kind of magic that people expect when they pay for a Disney World vacation.

Luckily, the mess was cleaned up by Saturday morning, and Soarin’ Around the World opened with the rest of EPCOT for the remaining holiday crowds.

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

