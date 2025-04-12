Disney Introducing TWO New Dessert Parties For Massive Celebration!

In just a few weeks, The Happiest Place on Earth will kick off its epic Platinum Anniversary celebration. That’s right, Disneyland Resort will officially be 70 years old, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with a ton of new experiences, and even some returning ones that we can’t wait to see!

Some of the highlights of the 70th Anniversary include the return of the Paint the Night Parade, Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! Parade, and Wondrous Journeys, a nighttime spectacular that lights up the sky over Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Of course, Disney isn’t limiting the celebration to just Disneyland Park. Over at Disney California Adventure, a brand-new World of Color show is coming, called World Of Color Happiness! The new show will star Joy and the other emotions from the Inside Out franchise, and they will take you to the core of what it means to be happy.

As part of the 70th celebration, and in conjunction with the World of Color Happiness!, Disney will be offering a brand-new dessert party guests can enjoy before the show!

The dessert party will give guests premium seating and a delicious variety of sweet treats, including:

Artisan charcuterie and cheeses with seasonal jam and crackers

Assorted freeze-dried fruit

World of Color-themed fruity crème macarons

Mini cupcake topped filled cookie cups

White chocolate drizzled fruity crisped rice treats

Zesty lemon cake with candied citrus wedge

Unlimited Coke®, Diet Coke®, Sprite® and bottled water—plus coffee, tea and hot chocolate

World of Color seasonal nonalcoholic specialty beverage

In addition to those mouthwatering options, guests over 21 will be able to indulge in sparkling wine, wine, and beer options.

The cost for the World of Color Happiness! will be $94 per guest including tax and gratuity, and while reservations are not required, they are HIGHLY recommended.

The World of Color Happiness! event is not the only dessert party coming to California Adventure for the 70th anniversary. If you are more of a parade person, then you can make a reservation for the Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! Dessert party instead!

Just like the World of Color dessert party, the Pixar Pals dessert party will cost $94 per person, and will begin about 45 minutes before the parade.

This dessert party will also include a variety of beers and wines for those over 21, as well as a delicious box of treats.

Artisan cheeses, charcuterie and crackers with seasonal jam

Assorted freeze-dried fruit

Grape Soda macarons

Chocolate drizzled crisped rice treats

Better Together-themed cake

Unlimited Coke®, Diet Coke®, Sprite® and bottled water—plus coffee, tea and hot chocolate

Pixar-inspired seasonal nonalcoholic specialty beverage

As with the World of Color dessert party, the Pixar Pals Parade dessert party does not require reservations, but they are highly recommended.

Disneyland Resort’s 70th Anniversary celebration will kick on on May 16 and will run through 2026, so you have plenty of time to celebrate! Theme park reservations are still required, so make sure you book your trip to The Happiest Place on Earth today!

