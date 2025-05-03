Iconic Disney Restaurant Closes as Major Celebration Looms

In less than three weeks, the Disneyland Resort will kick off its epic 70th Anniversary celebration. That’s right, The Happiest Place on Earth has been around for seven decades! As part of the celebration, Disneyland Park will see the return of the Paint the Night Parade and Wondrous Journeys fireworks spectacular. Over at Disney California Adventure, guests can journey into the heart of what it means to be happy with the new show, World of Color Happiness!

No Disney celebration is complete without some amazing food and drink offerings, and the platinum celebration will be no exception. Disney has already released the foodie guide for the 70th Anniversary, and there are so many great options to choose from. From the Grilled Tahitian Ribs to the Pineapple Upside Down Cake DOLE Whip, Peach Cobbler Funnel Cake Fries, Fried Tamale Walking Taco, and more, your mouth will be watering just thinking about what you can enjoy.

And in preparation for the huge celebration, one of Disneyland’s Opening Day restaurants has closed its doors for a quick refurbishment. After all, it is important to look your best for such a significant event!

According to the Disneyland Resort website, Carnation Café is currently closed for refurbishment and will be so for the next couple of weeks. The restaurant will remain closed until May 12, just four days before the beginning of the 70th Anniversary.

When Carnation Café does open, it will have some limited-time offerings for the 70th. In addition to classics like Walt’s Chili, Fried Pickles, and the Braised Short Rib, guests will also be able to order the Beef Stroganoff, made with braised beef, bacon, onions, and mushrooms over egg noodles.

There will also be two new drinks on the menu — Karl Strauss Brewing Company 70th Anniversary IPA, which has notes of grapefruit and tropical fruit. The second drink is a Tropical Rum Cocktail, made with Bacardi Superior Rum, Myers’s Rum Original Dark, pineapple, orange, lime juices, and grenadine.

Reservations are not required to dine at Carnation Café, they are HIGHLY recommended. Carnation Café is one of the most popular restaurants at Disneyland Resort, and it can be incredibly difficult to snag a reservation. With the upcoming 70th anniversary, it will most likely be even harder to reserve a table with the influx of guests heading to the Southern California theme park to celebrate.

Do you enjoy dining at Carnation Café during your visits to Disneyland? What is your must-have menu item? Let us know in the comments!