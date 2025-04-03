Disney Unveils Brand-New Theme Park Experience Exclusive to California Guests

Disney is debuting a brand-new way for guests to explore its original California theme park.

This year is a big one for The Walt Disney Company, specifically its collection of theme parks, with massive projects currently in production on both coasts. Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and the rest of Disney’s American theme parks are set to receive significant upgrades and overhauls over the next decade, with some additions being more popular than others.

However, 2025 is especially exciting for the Disneyland Resort, which will be celebrating its 70th anniversary. Starting this summer, guests will be able to explore a wide range of new limited-time experiences and attractions that will help mark this very special milestone for “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

The most exciting and unique offering of the bunch is a brand-new experience called the “Key to Disneyland.” This magical key can “unlock the magic” of Disneyland during the park’s 70th celebration, with special rewards available in nine areas of the park.

Per the official Disneyland website, this is how the Key to Disneyland works:

Purchase your Key to Disneyland at select shops in Disneyland Park or at World of Disney in the Downtown Disney District. Explore Disneyland Park, looking for the 70th Celebration lock station in each land. Insert your Key to Disneyland into each lock to reveal an icon, light effect and music for that land on your key. Unlock magic in all 9 lands in Disneyland Park. Upon completion, find the Mickey Topiary Finale lock station by the entrance to Disneyland Park (near the Newsstand and tunnel), where your key will unlock more surprises—including 1 of 9 commemorative trading pins!

Not to spoil anything, but the nine different stations can be found at the following locations:

Disneyland Fire Station in Main Street U.S.A.

New Orleans Square

Aladdin’s Lamp in Adventureland

Pooh Corner in Bayou Country

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Near Rise of the Resistance

Wildnerness Expeditions and Delivery Wagon

Across from Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin in Mickey’s Toontown

Fantasy Faire in Fantasyland

Near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters in Tomorrowland

These pins are just a small portion of the merchandise guests will find during Disneyland’s 70th-anniversary celebration, with the resort also offering a special Medallion Collection. These two-sided medallions will be featured throughout the Disneyland Resort as individual items or as bundles and feature park icons like specific rides and attractions, as well as characters.

The Disneyland Resort will host its 70th-anniversary event starting on May 16, 2025. The celebration is set to last a full year through the summer of 2026, giving guests plenty of time to take a trip or two (or four) to Disneyland.

Will you be visiting Disneyland this summer for its 70th-anniversary event?