Confirmed: Disney World Announces Changes To Iconic Sci-Fi Location

Big changes are on the horizon for Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and one of its most iconic dining spots is right in the middle of the buzz—literally across the street.

While Disney is prepping to say goodbye to MuppetVision 3-D this summer (the final showing is set for June 7, 2025), the surrounding area is going full-on Monsters Inc., with a brand-new land themed after the Pixar hit coming to life in that space.

But across the street, nestled under the stars and glowing car headlights, the Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant isn’t going anywhere. Instead, it’s getting a little culinary makeover. And let’s just say… the new menu items are already stirring up strong opinions.

Changes to the Iconic Disney World Location

The Sci-Fi Dine-In has long been a fan favorite, where guests sit in classic 1950s-style cars while watching cheesy sci-fi trailers and munching on burgers and shakes. It’s more of a vibe than just a meal. But now, Disney has decided to shake up the menu with some bold additions that are anything but retro.

Here’s what’s new:

New Feature Film Burger – A $26 burger topped with sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, and house-made sauerkraut on a pretzel bun. Basically, your favorite movie snack just got way meatier.

Cyborg-er – No price listed yet, but this burger is stacked with griddled pastrami, pepper jack, lettuce, heirloom tomato, and drizzled with Carolina mustard sauce.

Fried Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich – This $22 monster comes with fried chicken thigh, ham, Swiss, arugula, and a maple dijon sauce on a brioche bun.

Cerulean Moon – A $9.50 dessert that’s part chocolate mousse, part strawberry-filled graham tart, topped with hibiscus sponge and “green space dust.”

Yeah, you read that right—space dust.

Disney Fans React: Excited or Apprehensive?

Fans are already reacting to the changes, and the responses are all over the spectrum.

“I’ll try anything once,” wrote one guest on Facebook. “The Cyborg-er sounds weird but intriguing.”

“Corned beef and sauerkraut on a burger?? That’s just… no,” someone else chimed in. “I didn’t come to Disney to experiment with my stomach.”

“That Cerulean Moon dessert looks like something out of Pandora, not the 1950s,” joked another.

Sci-Fi Dine-In Isn’t Going Anywhere

The changes are coming at a time when Disney’s reimagining large sections of Hollywood Studios. With MuppetVision 3-D on its way out and Monsters Inc. Land moving in, the area around Grand Avenue is going to look very different in a year or two. But Disney seems to understand that some things are sacred, and the Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant is one of them, at least for now.

Even though the menu may be evolving, the nostalgic charm of the place isn’t going anywhere. The cars will still glow. The black-and-white monsters will still chase their victims across the screen. And yes, you’ll still be able to eat a burger in near-darkness while pretending you’re at a drive-in from the 1950s.

Whether you’re excited to try the Cyborg-er or you’re sticking to your usual milkshake and fries, one thing’s for sure—Sci-Fi Dine-In isn’t fading into the background anytime soon. It’s just turning the page to a new chapter in its intergalactic script.