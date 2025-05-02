Disney Guests Shocked and Delighted By Surprise Food Festival

In just a couple of weeks, Disneyland Resort will kick off its 70th anniversary celebration, and there will be so many things to see, do, and eat! There will be two dessert parties that coincide with the Paint the Night Parade and World of Color Happiness!. Sleeping Beauty Castle will be decorated to the nines, and Mickey and the gang will be wearing new outfits to celebrate the festivities.
Of course, it’s not a Disney celebration if there aren’t a ton of great new food options. So, of course, the Disneyland 70th anniversary will offer many delicious treats (many of them birthday-themed!).
So, it came as quite a surprise when the official Disney Eats Instagram started dropping all of these new food and drink offerings that would hit Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure BEFORE the 70th! And they weren’t a part of the 70th celebration, just new food and drinks guests can enjoy before the party begins on May 16!
From churros to breakfast options, savories, sweets, and more, here are all the new food and drinks that have come to The Happiest Place on Earth!
Disneyland Park
Bayou Country Churros & Lemonade Stand
- Gator Tail: Classic churro rolled in green sugar
Bengal Barbecue
- Bengal Breakfast Bowl: White rice, scrambled eggs, fried spiced ham, gravy, and chile oil
Edelweiss Snacks
- Chicken Nicoise Shaker Salad: Mixed greens, grilled chicken, hard-boiled eggs, green beans, cherry tomatoes, olive tapenade, and potato chips served with honey mustard dressing
- Matterhorn Puff: Filled with cheesecake, lemon curd, and fresh blueberries, topped with white chocolate and snow sugar
Harbour Galley
- Corn Soup: Topped with pasilla and roasted corn, served in a sourdough bread bowl
- Steak Salad: Roasted tri-tip, blistered broccolini, haricots verts, pickled fennel, sweet peppers, and red wine vinaigrette
- Peach Lemonade: Peach purée garnished with peach rings and rimmed with chile-lime seasoning
Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree
- Barbecue Salad: Chopped brisket, romaine and kale mixed greens, cucumber, carrots, corn rib, and chile-lime vinaigrette
- Watermelon Lemonade: Served over ice and topped with lemon-flavored popping spheres
Jolly Holiday Cafe
- Coconut Cheesecake: Rolled in toasted coconut with coconut whipped cream, white chocolate pearls, and a Mickey decoration
- Chocolate Cake with frosting
- Lemon-Raspberry Tiramisu: Lemon tiramisu cream with layers of raspberry-soaked ladyfingers, lemon curd, and fresh raspberries finished with dried raspberry and chocolate decoration
Little Red Wagon
- Lychee-Strawberry Green Tea: Infused with lychee flavor and topped with strawberries
Maurice’s Treats
- Breakfast Cheesy Pretzel Bread: Cheesy garlic pretzel bread with scrambled eggs and sausage
- Cookie Croissant: Flat croissant coated in sugar
Market House
- Butter Biscuit Cookie: With raspberry jam and white chocolate
Mint Julep Bar
- Passion Fruit Mint Julep: Passion fruit, mint, and a hint of lime
- Pineapple-flavored Mickey-shaped Beignets: Dusted with pineapple powdered sugar
Plaza Inn
- Chocolate Gooey Brownie Cake: Chocolate brownie molten cake, Chantilly cream, caramel, and chocolate sauce garnished with chocolate rice crisp
Royal Street Veranda
- New Orleans-inspired Sno-Ball: Topped with Pineapple, Coconut, Cherry, Lemon-Lime, Strawberry, or Mango house-made syrups (Choose up to two flavors)
- Cajun Chicken Salad Sandwich: Tossed with Cajun remoulade, tomatoes, lettuce, and fried onions
- Strawberry Pecan Salad: Romaine and kale mixed greens, fennel, strawberries, candied pecans, and strawberry vinaigrette
Rancho del Zocalo
- Shrimp Ceviche: Aguachile marinade, salsa macha, and guacatillo with tostadas
- Fresas con Crema: Strawberries with sweet cream and cheesecake bites
- Iced Cafe de Olla: Cold brew, horchata cream, and flan custard
Red Rose Taverne
- Provincial Grilled Chicken BLT: Grilled chicken, green goddess sauce, bacon, havarti, sliced tomatoes, and lettuce
- Chicken Nicoise Salad: Mixed greens, grilled chicken, hard-boiled eggs, green beans, cherry tomatoes, olive tapenade, and potato chips served with honey mustard dressing
- S’mores Butter Cake Sundae: Chocolate butter cake topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, graham cracker crumbs, and toasted marshmallow
Tiana’s Palace
- Beignet-Flavored Cold Brew: Available with a cream topper
Tropical Hideaway
- Matcha Float: Dole Whip Strawberry and Mango swirl topped with white chocolate drizzle and toasted coconut
Disney California Adventure
Aunt Cass Cafe
- Peaches and Cream Bread Pudding: Peach pie topping, whipped topping, creme anglaise and streusel
- Bacon Cheddar Ale Soup: Cheddar ale cream soup with bacon in a sourdough bread bowl
- Strawberries & Cream Cold Brew: Vanilla cream cold brew topped with a strawberry cold foam
Award Wieners
- Street Corn Dog: All-beef hot dog with esquites-inspired topping
Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta
- Tiramisu Parfait
Cappuccino Cart
- Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito: Marinated steak, scrambled eggs, Monterey jack and potato bites
- Banoffee Pie Cold Brew: Butterscotch cold brew topped with banana cold foam and garnished with cocoa shavings
- Mango-Guava Iced Tea
Clarabelle’s Ice Cream
- Neapolitan Macaron: Chocolate macaron with vanilla bean buttercream and strawberry sauce
Cocina Cucamonga
- Ube Cake Flan: Ube cake and vanilla flan
- Cucumber-Chia Agua Fresca: Cucumber-chia lime agua fresca
- Cool as a Cucumber Cocktail: Cucumber-chia lime agua fresca with tequila
- Jalapeño Passion Fruit Margarita
Cozy Cone Motel
- Chicharron Preparado con Camarones: Lime-cooked shrimp, jalapeño-onion-cilantro salad, lime mayonnaise, and lettuce with aguachile salsa, hot sauce, and wheat crackers
- Banana Cone-Nanza Churro: Topped with banana cream and crust dust
Flo’s V8 Cafe
- Pastrami Sandwich: Sliced deli-style pastrami, Swiss cheese, pickle chips, shredded lettuce and mustard on fresh-sliced rye bread
- Race Day Salad: Fresh romaine lettuce topped with golden crispy chicken, crisp snap peas, shaved carrot, zesty ranch dressing, shredded parmesan, and chopped bacon
Hollywood Land Churros Cart
- Tiramisu Churro: Rolled in vanilla-cocoa sugar and drizzled with espresso sauce
Hollywood Lounge
- Tiki Margarita: Tequila with pineapple
Outdoor Vending
- Pull-apart Pizza Bread: Filled with seasoned ricotta and topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni slices
Paradise Garden Grill
- Chicken Taquitos Rojos: Topped with shredded lettuce, crema, queso fresco, salsa roja, and pickled onions, served with Spanish rice and refried beans
- Carne Asada Wet Burrito: Plant-based marinated steak tips, Spanish rice, refried beans, and avocado crema topped with salsa verde
- Achiote Chicken Salad: Achiote-marinated chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, crispy tortilla chips, and cotija cheese tossed in a spicy Caesar dressing
- Pineapple Agua Fresca
- Fresh Pineapple Cocktail: Tequila, agua fresca de pina with a chile-lime-seasoned rim
- Mango Strawberry Chile-Lime Parfait: Mango mousse, vanilla cake, mango passion fruit compote, and strawberry chamoy chile-lime gelee
Pym’s Test Kitchen
- Neutron Nachos: Blue and shrunken red corn tortilla chips, plant-based taco meat, seasoned black beans, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream and pickled jalapeños
- Nachos Assemble: Blue and shrunken red corn tortilla chips, plant-based taco meat, seasoned black beans, sour cream and cheese sauce served with yogurt, Mandarin orange and a small bottled water
Schmoozies
- Mickey Mint Cookie Shake: Mint cookies and cream shake with whipped topping, sprinkles, and creme-filled chocolate cookies with a red sugar rim
Shawarma Palace
- Denver Breakfast Shawarma: Scrambled eggs, potatoes, ham, cheddar cheese, and bell peppers served with spicy ketchup
Smokejumpers Grill
- Fried Pickles: Served with buffalo ranch dressing
- Raspberry Shake: Topped with whipped cream
Studio Catering Co.
- Western-Style Loaded Potato: Creamy baked potato, garlic butter, charro-style beans, shredded cheese, sour cream, green onions, and sliced jalapeños
- Lomo Saltado Burrito: Peruvian-inspired lomo saltado stir-fry, shoestring French fries, and serrano-lime rice wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with serrano hot sauce
Willie’s Churros
- Chocolate-Pecan Churro: Topped with maple glaze, toasted pecans, and chocolate drizzle
Can you believe all of the amazing offerings on this list? And then, we are also getting a bunch of new food for the 70th Anniversary?! This is going to be one fantastic year, full of mouthwatering meals that are sure to leave an impression.
Now, please excuse us while we make all the Disneyland reservations so we can try everything!
Were you surprised to see Disney drop so many new food offerings before the 70th Anniversary? What are you most looking forward to trying? Let us know in the comments!