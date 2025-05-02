Disney Guests Shocked and Delighted By Surprise Food Festival

In just a couple of weeks, Disneyland Resort will kick off its 70th anniversary celebration, and there will be so many things to see, do, and eat! There will be two dessert parties that coincide with the Paint the Night Parade and World of Color Happiness!. Sleeping Beauty Castle will be decorated to the nines, and Mickey and the gang will be wearing new outfits to celebrate the festivities.

Of course, it’s not a Disney celebration if there aren’t a ton of great new food options. So, of course, the Disneyland 70th anniversary will offer many delicious treats (many of them birthday-themed!).

So, it came as quite a surprise when the official Disney Eats Instagram started dropping all of these new food and drink offerings that would hit Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure BEFORE the 70th! And they weren’t a part of the 70th celebration, just new food and drinks guests can enjoy before the party begins on May 16!

From churros to breakfast options, savories, sweets, and more, here are all the new food and drinks that have come to The Happiest Place on Earth!

Disneyland Park

Bayou Country Churros & Lemonade Stand

Gator Tail: Classic churro rolled in green sugar

Bengal Barbecue

Bengal Breakfast Bowl: White rice, scrambled eggs, fried spiced ham, gravy, and chile oil

Edelweiss Snacks

Chicken Nicoise Shaker Salad: Mixed greens, grilled chicken, hard-boiled eggs, green beans, cherry tomatoes, olive tapenade, and potato chips served with honey mustard dressing

Matterhorn Puff: Filled with cheesecake, lemon curd, and fresh blueberries, topped with white chocolate and snow sugar

Harbour Galley

Corn Soup: Topped with pasilla and roasted corn, served in a sourdough bread bowl

Steak Salad: Roasted tri-tip, blistered broccolini, haricots verts, pickled fennel, sweet peppers, and red wine vinaigrette

Peach Lemonade: Peach purée garnished with peach rings and rimmed with chile-lime seasoning

Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree

Barbecue Salad: Chopped brisket, romaine and kale mixed greens, cucumber, carrots, corn rib, and chile-lime vinaigrette

Watermelon Lemonade: Served over ice and topped with lemon-flavored popping spheres

Jolly Holiday Cafe

Coconut Cheesecake: Rolled in toasted coconut with coconut whipped cream, white chocolate pearls, and a Mickey decoration

Chocolate Cake with frosting

Lemon-Raspberry Tiramisu: Lemon tiramisu cream with layers of raspberry-soaked ladyfingers, lemon curd, and fresh raspberries finished with dried raspberry and chocolate decoration

Little Red Wagon

Lychee-Strawberry Green Tea: Infused with lychee flavor and topped with strawberries

Maurice’s Treats

Breakfast Cheesy Pretzel Bread: Cheesy garlic pretzel bread with scrambled eggs and sausage

Cookie Croissant: Flat croissant coated in sugar

Market House

Butter Biscuit Cookie: With raspberry jam and white chocolate

Mint Julep Bar

Passion Fruit Mint Julep: Passion fruit, mint, and a hint of lime

Pineapple-flavored Mickey-shaped Beignets: Dusted with pineapple powdered sugar

Plaza Inn

Chocolate Gooey Brownie Cake: Chocolate brownie molten cake, Chantilly cream, caramel, and chocolate sauce garnished with chocolate rice crisp

Royal Street Veranda

New Orleans-inspired Sno-Ball: Topped with Pineapple, Coconut, Cherry, Lemon-Lime, Strawberry, or Mango house-made syrups (Choose up to two flavors)

Cajun Chicken Salad Sandwich: Tossed with Cajun remoulade, tomatoes, lettuce, and fried onions

Strawberry Pecan Salad: Romaine and kale mixed greens, fennel, strawberries, candied pecans, and strawberry vinaigrette

Rancho del Zocalo

Shrimp Ceviche: Aguachile marinade, salsa macha, and guacatillo with tostadas

Fresas con Crema: Strawberries with sweet cream and cheesecake bites

Iced Cafe de Olla: Cold brew, horchata cream, and flan custard

Red Rose Taverne

Provincial Grilled Chicken BLT: Grilled chicken, green goddess sauce, bacon, havarti, sliced tomatoes, and lettuce

Chicken Nicoise Salad: Mixed greens, grilled chicken, hard-boiled eggs, green beans, cherry tomatoes, olive tapenade, and potato chips served with honey mustard dressing

S’mores Butter Cake Sundae: Chocolate butter cake topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, graham cracker crumbs, and toasted marshmallow

Tiana’s Palace

Beignet-Flavored Cold Brew: Available with a cream topper

Tropical Hideaway

Matcha Float: Dole Whip Strawberry and Mango swirl topped with white chocolate drizzle and toasted coconut

Disney California Adventure

Aunt Cass Cafe

Peaches and Cream Bread Pudding: Peach pie topping, whipped topping, creme anglaise and streusel

Bacon Cheddar Ale Soup: Cheddar ale cream soup with bacon in a sourdough bread bowl

Strawberries & Cream Cold Brew: Vanilla cream cold brew topped with a strawberry cold foam

Award Wieners

Street Corn Dog: All-beef hot dog with esquites-inspired topping

Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta

Tiramisu Parfait

Cappuccino Cart

Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito: Marinated steak, scrambled eggs, Monterey jack and potato bites

Banoffee Pie Cold Brew: Butterscotch cold brew topped with banana cold foam and garnished with cocoa shavings

Mango-Guava Iced Tea

Clarabelle’s Ice Cream

Neapolitan Macaron: Chocolate macaron with vanilla bean buttercream and strawberry sauce

Cocina Cucamonga

Ube Cake Flan: Ube cake and vanilla flan

Cucumber-Chia Agua Fresca: Cucumber-chia lime agua fresca

Cool as a Cucumber Cocktail: Cucumber-chia lime agua fresca with tequila

Jalapeño Passion Fruit Margarita

Cozy Cone Motel

Chicharron Preparado con Camarones: Lime-cooked shrimp, jalapeño-onion-cilantro salad, lime mayonnaise, and lettuce with aguachile salsa, hot sauce, and wheat crackers

Banana Cone-Nanza Churro: Topped with banana cream and crust dust

Flo’s V8 Cafe

Pastrami Sandwich: Sliced deli-style pastrami, Swiss cheese, pickle chips, shredded lettuce and mustard on fresh-sliced rye bread

Race Day Salad: Fresh romaine lettuce topped with golden crispy chicken, crisp snap peas, shaved carrot, zesty ranch dressing, shredded parmesan, and chopped bacon

Hollywood Land Churros Cart

Tiramisu Churro: Rolled in vanilla-cocoa sugar and drizzled with espresso sauce

Hollywood Lounge

Tiki Margarita: Tequila with pineapple

Outdoor Vending

Pull-apart Pizza Bread: Filled with seasoned ricotta and topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni slices

Paradise Garden Grill

Chicken Taquitos Rojos: Topped with shredded lettuce, crema, queso fresco, salsa roja, and pickled onions, served with Spanish rice and refried beans

Carne Asada Wet Burrito: Plant-based marinated steak tips, Spanish rice, refried beans, and avocado crema topped with salsa verde

Achiote Chicken Salad: Achiote-marinated chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, crispy tortilla chips, and cotija cheese tossed in a spicy Caesar dressing

Pineapple Agua Fresca

Fresh Pineapple Cocktail: Tequila, agua fresca de pina with a chile-lime-seasoned rim

Mango Strawberry Chile-Lime Parfait: Mango mousse, vanilla cake, mango passion fruit compote, and strawberry chamoy chile-lime gelee

Pym’s Test Kitchen

Neutron Nachos: Blue and shrunken red corn tortilla chips, plant-based taco meat, seasoned black beans, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream and pickled jalapeños

Nachos Assemble: Blue and shrunken red corn tortilla chips, plant-based taco meat, seasoned black beans, sour cream and cheese sauce served with yogurt, Mandarin orange and a small bottled water

Schmoozies

Mickey Mint Cookie Shake: Mint cookies and cream shake with whipped topping, sprinkles, and creme-filled chocolate cookies with a red sugar rim

Shawarma Palace

Denver Breakfast Shawarma: Scrambled eggs, potatoes, ham, cheddar cheese, and bell peppers served with spicy ketchup

Smokejumpers Grill

Fried Pickles: Served with buffalo ranch dressing

Raspberry Shake: Topped with whipped cream

Studio Catering Co.

Western-Style Loaded Potato: Creamy baked potato, garlic butter, charro-style beans, shredded cheese, sour cream, green onions, and sliced jalapeños

Lomo Saltado Burrito: Peruvian-inspired lomo saltado stir-fry, shoestring French fries, and serrano-lime rice wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with serrano hot sauce

Willie’s Churros

Chocolate-Pecan Churro: Topped with maple glaze, toasted pecans, and chocolate drizzle

Can you believe all of the amazing offerings on this list? And then, we are also getting a bunch of new food for the 70th Anniversary?! This is going to be one fantastic year, full of mouthwatering meals that are sure to leave an impression.

Now, please excuse us while we make all the Disneyland reservations so we can try everything!

Were you surprised to see Disney drop so many new food offerings before the 70th Anniversary? What are you most looking forward to trying? Let us know in the comments!