Disneyland Slashes Prices for Summer Tickets – But There’s a Catch

Disneyland has announced deep discounts for summer travelers.

Related: ‘Coco’ Overlay Planned for “it’s a small world” at Disney This Spring

The Disneyland Resort has announced some new discounts as it gears up to kick off its upcoming 70th-anniversary celebration event. Guests will be able to save big on trips to “The Happiest Place on Earth,” as well as take part in exclusive festivities and other limited-time events as the resort celebrates 70 years of magic in California this summer.

Between May 16 and August 14, 2025, guests will be able to purchase a single-day ticket to Disneyland for as low as $100. Guests can also spring for multi-day packages, with a 3-day park ticket priced at $360 and a 4-day ticket priced at $400, both good for one park per day.

These are considerable savings, as the average price of a single day at either of Disneyland’s two theme parks ranges between $142 and $210.

Related: Disney Officially Teases ‘Mufasa’ Streaming Date!

In addition to these new discounts, upgrades for park hopper options and Lightning Lane passes will also be available. These are hardly the only discounts rolling out at Disneyland this year, with the resort also announcing some big savings on select Disneyland Resort hotels.

This all comes ahead of Disneyland’s 70th anniversary celebration, which officially kicks on on May 16. The event will last an entire year, similar to what guests saw with Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary event.

This year is an exciting one, not just for Disneyland but the Walt Disney World Resort as well, with big changes set to take place soon. Not only will Magic Kingdom soon be home to a new area based on Pixar’s Cars franchise, but work is already underway to transform DinoLand U.S.A. into an ambitious new space inspired by South America.

These changes extend to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, too, which will eventually be home to a new area designated to the world of Monsters Inc.

On the West Coast, work is expected to begin soon on Disneyland’s bold and somewhat controversial new Avatar land. This new expansion will feel familiar to those who have already visited Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which opened in 2017, though there are certainly a lot of surprises still in store for fans.

Make sure you stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all news updates on the Disney theme parks!

Will you be visiting Disneyland this summer?