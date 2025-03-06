Disney Officially Teases ‘Mufasa’ Streaming Date!

Thirty years ago, Disney released The Lion King, an animated film that tells the story of Simba, a lion cub who flees his pride after his uncle, Scar, convinces his nephew that Simba is the reason his father, Mufasa, is dead.

Simba grows up and is watched over by a warthog and a meerkat, Pumbaa and Timon, but must return to the Pride Lands when he learns that Scar has completely destroyed his home and his pride is nearing starvation.

The Lion King was a massive hit, grossing more than $750 million and becoming the highest-grossing film of 1994. And at the time, it was also the second-highest-grossing movie of all time, behind Jurassic Park (1993).

Fans loved The Lion King so much that Disney created multiple sequel films, short films, and animated television shows. While none of the sequel films generated the same excitement as the original films, they all grossed a lot of money. The 2019 live-action remake even generated quite a bit of controversy, considering Disney cut out Scar’s song, “Be Prepared”, in the movie and did not give the animals expressions.

On December 20, 2024, Disney released the latest in its Lion King franchise, Mufasa: The Lion King. The movie was both a prequel and a sequel of sorts, as it told the story of Mufasa and Scar as children but also featured Simba and Nala’s daughter, Kiara. It also revealed that the parents were expecting another lion cub.

While Mufasa did not perform as well as the 2019 live-action remake of the original animated film, it still performed relatively well, grossing more than $600 million at the worldwide box office.

Since we live in the age of streaming, when the film was released, many quickly began wondering when Mufasa would be put on streaming platforms — primarily Disney+.

Well, we finally have an answer!

On Tuesday, March 4, at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference, Dana Walden — the co-chairman of Disney Entertainment — revealed that Mufasa: The Lion King will be hitting Disney+ later this month. However, she only teased the streaming release and did not give a specific date for the film.

Mufasa: The Lion King is not the only big movie of 2024 that is set to hit Disney+ this month. Moana 2, which was one of Disney’s biggest movies of the year, behind Inside Out 2 and Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine, will premiere on Disney+ on March 12.

