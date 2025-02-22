Here’s How To Save Up to 20% on Your Next Disney Vacation

Find out how to save big on your next Disney trip!

There’s no denying Disney is a premium vacation destination with a premium price to match. Recent years have seen the cost of a trip to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World skyrocket, and with the addition of extra add-ons like Disney’s photo package option and Lightning Lane, guests are looking for ways to cut down the price of their next vacation now more than ever.

Luckily, there are numerous ways to save big on Disney trips. Guests can save depending on how many days they plan on staying, with the Walt Disney World Resort offering discounts on longer stays.

Guests can save by being selective when it comes to dining as well, with Disney coming equipped with both high-end restaurants and budget-friendly eateries.

However, perhaps the best way to save big is by taking advantage of special room rates, with Disney introducing new savings of up to 20% at the Disneyland Resort.

Disney Offering Up to 20% Off Hotels

Disneyland is currently offering guests up to 20% off select rooms this spring, making it a prime time to go for those seeking ways to cut back on the cost of their upcoming Disney vacation.

The new hotel offer is available for trips Sunday through Thursday nights beginning March 23. The special rates end on May 15, 2025, giving guests around two months to take advantage of these savings.

The new offer applies to both standard and premium room types at The Villas at Disneyland Hotel and Disney’s Grand California Hotel & Spa. Guests staying at the Disneyland Hotel can save 15%.

The offer does not extend to Pixar Place Hotel. This new deal is not valid for select concierge rooms, signature suites, or premium suits. There is a limit of 2 rooms per reservation.

Last year, Disney confirmed several new projects for its theme parks, including Disneyland. Not only will the California resort eventually be home to two new Marvel-themed attractions, but Disneyland will also receive its own Avatar land.

The two new Marvel experiences are part of a major expansion to Avengers Campus, Disneyland’s hub world filled with iconic comic-book characters. Guests have the opportunity to encounter a wide range of superheroes and supervillains at Avengers Campus, including, but not limited to, Thor, Loki, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and, most recently, Deadpool.

Avengers Campus first opened in 2021 and, while somewhat divisive, continues to be one of the resort’s more popular parts.

As mentioned earlier, work will soon begin on Disneyland’s version of Pandora – The World of Avatar. This immersive, alien world first opened at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 2017, blending Disney’s ability to craft believable, highly detailed worlds with James Cameron’s impressive, blockbusting Avatar franchise.

The land has been a huge hit ever since it opened, making it a no-brainer for Disney to develop more versions across its theme parks.

Will you be visiting Disneyland this year?