EPCOT Guests Shocked By Surprise Broadway Performance

Seldom is there a time when EPCOT does not have some sort of festival taking place. During the late summer and fall, there’s the International Food & Wine Festival; during Christmas, there is the International Festival of the Holidays; and in springtime, there is the annual Flower & Garden Festival.

After the chaos of the holiday season, guests can head into Walt Disney’s Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow and enjoy the International Festival of the Arts. The stunning festival features not only incredibly talented Disney artists, but also features musical guests, talented dancers, sidewalk chalk artists, and stunning dishes honoring the culinary arts.

In addition to all the mouthwatering food, gorgeous artwork, and fun performances, there are also several unique experiences that occur during the Festival of the Arts.

Guests can enjoy a paint-by-numbers mural, search for famous Figment-themed works of art, learn how to draw their favorite Disney characters at the Animation Academy, and even see some of their favorite Broadway stars perform the Disney musical numbers that made them famous.

And it was during one of these DISNEY ON BROADWAY performances that guests were treated to an extra special treat.

On the evening of February 18, the headliners for the DISNEY ON BROADWAY concert series were Rodney Ingram, star of Disney’s Aladdin, and Kara Lindsay from Newsies.

While Ms. Lindsay was on stage, she was shocked when members of the audience popped up and began speaking. However, these were not any ordinary guests. These were actually members of the Newsies cast who had performed with the actress!

They began popping up one by one before they began to sing the hit song “King Of New York.”

Tonight at Disney on Broadway, they surprised Kara Lindsey with her Newsies co-stars planted in the audience and sang King of New York to her. She did amazing having no clue this was going to happen!

Ms. Lindsay was shocked when the Newsies cast surprised her, and from the video, it’s clear that she had a great time performing with them after so many years.

Ms. Lindsay was not the only one who was shocked and delighted. Fans could not believe what was happening and quickly began shouting in excitement as the “King Of New York” performance began.

