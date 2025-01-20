Unannounced EPCOT Light Display Startles Thousands of Guests

An unusual occurrence in the Germany World Showcase Pavilion at EPCOT is making the rounds on social media. The bizarre display continued for an extended period, bewildering thousands of Walt Disney World Resort guests.

EPCOT is home to four distinct neighborhoods: World Celebration, World Discovery, World Nature, and World Showcase. The latter has always been part of the second Central Florida Disney park; the former three emerged from the reimagining of EPCOT’s Future World area during Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary celebration.

The World Showcase boasts eleven Pavilions that immerse guests in vastly different cultures: Mexico, China, Norway, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the American Adventure, Japan, France, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Adult Disney Park guests can fully immerse themselves in the experience by trying a different alcoholic beverage in all eleven countries, known as “Drinking Around the World.”

A recent incident in the Germany World Showcase Pavilion undoubtedly confused many of those inebriated EPCOT guests. Redditor u/SteveSomers shared this video of the outdoor lights in Germany repeatedly flickering on and off:

This keeps happening in the Germany pavilion and it’s hilarious. Lights on 📣 Lights off 😔

Guests cheered when the lights came on and booed when they disappeared. The lighting issue reportedly lasted well into the evening–hopefully, no one got a headache!

“Walked by the pavilion twice in the past 1.5 hours and it’s been going strong both times,” u/dsstudentthrowaway commented.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user @ThatDisneyBoi shared another video of the phenomenon, taken from another EPCOT World Showcase Pavilion.

This was going on for like ten mins before I got there LMAO

“Germany has experienced a blackout, I fear,” the Disney Park guest said as he approached the Germany Pavilion. “I hope they’re good!”

It’s unclear what caused this unusual lighting display at EPCOT, but the issue appears to have been resolved at the time of this article’s publication.

