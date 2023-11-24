Guests Threatened by Magic Kingdom Employee

More than 70,000 employees keep the magic alive at Walt Disney World Resort. Each Disney cast member plays an essential role in the well-oiled machines that are Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney Springs, and Disney Resort hotels.

Nearly every interaction with a Walt Disney World Resort cast member is positive. But on rare occasions, overwhelmed Disney employees make rash decisions that negatively impact guests.

This week, a Magic Kingdom Park guest was “jarred” after a Disney cast member threatened them during the fireworks over Cinderella Castle. As a Walt Disney World Resort “newbie,” they took to Reddit for more information about the interaction.

The guest, u/ellemsea_echo, walked onto Main Street, U.S.A., from Liberty Square shortly after the fireworks began. Crowd control cast members were directing moving guests to dedicated walkways that led out of Magic Kingdom Park.

The guests wanted to stay until the Disney park closed but alleged that a Disney cast member terrorized them into leaving.

“We stopped to ask if we could turn back,” the guest explained. “We were told ‘if you don’t move you deal with me!’ OK 😳 so we moved on as directed by the red batons.”

“Near the front we stopped next to an older couple watching from the porch of a gift shop (maybe food service) entrance,” they continued. “We were conversing with them about our day and was escorted away by another woman with red batons that we must continue moving to the front entrance. The others were able to stay; all of us off the walkway.”

At this point, the guest felt harassed.

“She followed us to make sure and at this point I don’t know what the hell we did wrong,” the guest said. “I knew we couldn’t watch from the railings which is why we stopped under the porch. I felt like we were being watched now, all of my questions were answered with ‘move to the front’ and nothing else.”

The family ended an “awesome day with a very weird and sour experience.”

“I get they deal with entitled guests all night and don’t want excuses,” they concluded. “The attitudes we received for rounding that damn corner was jarring. We just wanted to stay in this area of the park and continue riding during the show… I felt like we had done something wrong.”

Have you had negative experiences with Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort cast members? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.