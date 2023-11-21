Disney “Takes Down” Cinderella Castle, Structure Vanishes Entirely

Did Cinderella Castle disappear? While it seems impossible to believe that Walt Disney World could exist without Cinderella Castle greeting guests at the end of Main Street, U.S.A in Magic Kingdom, that was seemingly the case for tens of thousands of guests who entered the park to find disappointment.

At Magic Kingdom, guests can embark on a magical journey into the heart of Disney enchantment, it is the most magical place on earth, of course.

The iconic Cinderella Castle serves as the centerpiece, surrounded by six enchanting lands that cater to every age and interest. Adventureland invites explorers to set sail on the Pirates of the Caribbean and traverse the Swiss Family Treehouse. Fantasyland, characterized by its whimsical charm, offers classic attractions like “it’s a small world,” Peter Pan’s Flight, and the enchanting Seven Dwarfs Mine Train.

Tomorrowland propels visitors into a futuristic realm with thrilling rides such as Space Mountain and Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin. Main Street, U.S.A. captures the essence of a bygone era, leading to the hub where guests can catch the Festival of Fantasy parade and Happily Ever After fireworks. Frontierland and Liberty Square showcase frontier adventures and American history, respectively.

With character meet-and-greets, iconic attractions such as Haunted Mansion, Big Thunder Mountain, and The Hall of Presidents, and magical performances. When visiting this theme park, Magic Kingdom promises a day filled with joy, wonder, and cherished Disney memories.

Of course, the castle is the first thing that most people think of when they hear of Disney World is Cinderella Castle. Cinderella Castle is not only the most photographed location at Disney, but also, one of the more photographed icons in the world. Each day, tens of thousands of guests see the castle, walk through it, and some even dine there via Cinderella’s Royal Table.

Cinderella Castle, the iconic “weenie” (as Walt would say) of Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, has a rich history that is deeply intertwined with the park’s origins and the broader Disney legacy.

Cinderella Castle was one of the first structures built when Walt Disney World opened its doors on October 1, 1971. It served as a focal point, drawing inspiration from various European castles and fairy tale aesthetics. The castle’s design is a blend of different architectural styles, including French Gothic, Renaissance, and Romanesque. The Imagineers at Disney took inspiration from real-world castles like Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany.

Over the years, Cinderella Castle has undergone several enhancements and transformations. Notable changes include the addition of golden spires, intricate detailing, and technological upgrades for nighttime spectaculars. Most recently, the castle was painted a more prominent pink and royal blue for the 50th anniversary. While the anniversary has ended, the castle colors remain. This was not the first castle transformation, however.

For example, during the park’s 25th-anniversary celebration, Cinderella Castle underwent a “cake” transformation adorned with pink and purple icing.

Inside the castle can be found the Cinderella Castle Suite, the most coveted room in all of Disney. This room cannot be purchased and must be offered or given to the guest staying there by Disney. It often is a prize for charity events, and at times, a lucky family may be chosen to stay. During the Year of a Million Dreams, this was one of the prizes for families. It is the only way guests can stay in the park overnight.

Most recently, it seems that Cinderella Castle “vanished” from guests.

In the past we have seen evacuations take place at Cinderella Castle, fires commence, and other catastrophes; however, the castle, which is built to withstand hurricanes, has never been removed until now.

One TikToker, TheWessicaWay shared their morning stroll into Magic Kingdom, where we saw that the theme park’s castle was gone.

“When they decide to take down Cinderella Castle on your Disney vacation.”

The post shared, “I woke up to something crazy this morning and I don’t know how Disney pulled off this magic, but they got rid of Cinderella’s Castle overnight!” The Theme Park Jedi said in a TikTok video on Monday morning. “(Just kidding) you guys, it’s just an extremely dense fog advisory this morning here in Central Florida.”

While many who follow Disney park news or are fans of Disney World would have likely seen the video and knew that it was surely the weather behind the mysterious disappearance, others who do not follow Disney as closely certainly believed it was gone. One guest said, “you scared me for a bit”, before reading that it was the fog; another said, “low-key panic”, and another stated, “my heart dropped, you got me”.

Florida weather tends to heavily fog, and over the past week the state has undergone multiple days of heavy rainfall. Due to this, we have seen fog cover the castle in the mornings, as well as in the evenings during fireworks. Luckily, the weather has cleared up, and Cinderella Castle is not going anywhere anytime soon!

Would you believe Cinderella Castle was taken down if you saw a video like this?

