Pixar’s ‘Coco’ Officially Takes Over EPCOT Mexico Pavilion Attraction at Disney World

EPCOT’s World Showcase is now quietly operating a Coco-themed music experience for Walt Disney World Resort guests.

World Showcase at EPCOT is a stunning celebration of global cultures, with 11 immersive pavilions that transport guests to countries like Mexico, Japan, and France.

Each pavilion is designed to authentically reflect its nation’s architecture, history, and cuisine, providing visitors with an enriching and entertaining experience. From boat rides like Frozen Ever After–which replaced Maelstrom in Norway in 2016–to Circle-Vision 360-degree films such as Canada Far and Wide and Reflections of China, there’s something for everyone.

Over the years, World Showcase has balanced its commitment to cultural authenticity with the addition of more Disney IP-based attractions. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in the France Pavilion has been a major hit, bringing a beloved Pixar character to the forefront while still celebrating French culture.

This evolving mix of rides and cultural showcases ensures that World Showcase remains a place to learn and explore and a hub for family fun and entertainment, particularly with new evening shows like Luminous The Symphony of Us lighting up the lagoon.

The first pavilion guests will encounter on their journey around World Showcase Lagoon will be Mexico. Nestled inside the main component of the pavilion is the Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros. While this is a classic part of EPCOT, many have often wondered if Disney would update the Donald Duck-themed ride with something more current, such as Pixar’s Coco (2017).

There is no news yet of that kind of update, but during the current Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, Disney World guests can encounter a dose of Coco with some traditional folk musicians.

“From September 15 through October 15, 2024—during Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month— world-famous traditional folk musicians Mariachi Cobre celebrate Together We Are Magia! including a special appearance by Miguel from the Disney and Pixar film Coco,” writes the official Walt Disney World Resort website.

The arrival of Pixar’s Coco comes as the Disney resort in Florida (as well as Disneyland in California) celebrates Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, which runs from September 15 through October 15.

In addition to attraction updates like the Mexico pavilion’s Mariachi Cobre, featuring Miguel from Coco, Disney World will celebrate the event through new food and beverage options resort-wide.

At Magic Kingdom Park, Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen will offer a limited-time food option. EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios also provide exclusive eats and drinks for the month-long event.

Outside of the parks, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort and locations inside Disney Springs–such as Erin Mckenna’s Bakery NYC, Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’, and D-Luxe Burger–will also partake in the Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month festivities.

As for Coco‘s future in the Disney Experiences brand, D23 Expo 2024 announced that a Coco-inspired water ride will be built in Disneyland California Adventure Park at Disneyland Resort.

“The attraction will be filled with the characters — and music! — you know and love from the beloved movie as you join Miguel on a trip to the land of the dead,” Disney Parks Blog wrote regarding Josh D’Amaro’s (Disney Experiences chairman) August announcement. “This marks the first-ever “Coco” ride in a Disney park!”

The blog continued, “Walt Disney Imagineering will draw inspiration for the attraction from beloved classics, like Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean. ”

Through this description and the supporting concept art, it seems that Coco will mesh the water-based, animatronic-laden design of Pirates of the Caribbean while potentially using some of the projection and practical effects of the Haunted Mansion. This is further backed up by the words of the Disney Experiences chief, who shared the news onstage at the Honda Center this past August.

“We’re bringing our skeletal cast of characters to life in a big way through the latest Audio-Animatronics technology,” D’Amaro told the crowd. “These figures will appear in ways you’ll have to see to believe.”

Presently, guests heading out to Disneyland Resort this fall can encounter the Coco-inspired Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure.

Initially, Pixar’s Coco had seemingly been intended for Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida, with D’Amaro—along with Jennifer Lee (Walt Disney Animation Studios) and Chris Beatty (Walt Disney Imagineering)—sharing at D23 Expo 2022 that a project colloquially known as “Beyond Big Thunder” was underway at Magic Kingdom.

As part of that expansion, the executives explored the idea of bringing the Encanto, Coco, and Disney Villain franchises to Magic Kingdom. That is no longer happening, at least in the original context.

Instead, D’Amaro shared at this year’s fan event that “Beyond Big Thunder” will include the Disney Villains and that the Cars franchise will be getting a prominent footprint in Frontierland—a plan that has hardly been well-received.

Following the live announcement, Disney shared concept art confirming that the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer’s Island would be eradicated to make way for the Cars expansion. Recently, it was revealed that this project had hit a snag.

How do you feel about the Coco Disney experience at the Mexico pavilion in EPCOT? Are you looking forward to the new Coco ride at Disneyland Resort?