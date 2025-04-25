UPDATE: Teenage Girl Missing From Disneyland Found Safe

A trip to the Disneyland Resort is supposed to be magical, full of fun experiences that create memories that will last a lifetime. The Happiest Place on Earth has so many amazing attractions, must-do character meet-and-greets, and more merchandise than you can possibly imagine. Every day, tens of thousands of people visit the resort, leaving with big smiles on their faces.

Unfortunately, for one family, their trip to Disneyland took a terrifying turn when their 16-year-old daughter vanished.

According to initial reports, 16-year-old Annie Kathleen was visiting Disney California Adventure Park on April 20 when she got into a fight with her family. After the argument, Kathleen reportedly left the theme park and was last seen walking down Ball Road just before 5 p.m. Ball Road is located just outside the resort.

The Kathleen family was incredibly worried. They said that their daughter was not familiar with the area around Disneyland since they were not from Anaheim. They are from Calipatria, California, about four hours south of Disneyland.

Thankfully, according to an updated report from the Anaheim Police Department, Annie Kathleen has been found safe and has been reunited with her grateful family.

We’re asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old *********, last seen Sunday (April 20) at Disney California Adventure Park. ******* is not familiar with the area—her family is from Calipatria, CA. She is described as: Female, Hispanic 5’5”, 130 lbs Brown hair, brown eyes There are concerns for her well-being, and her family is extremely worried. If you see ******* or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900. Thank you for your help in bringing her home safely.

According to a report from KYMA-TV, the teen was found unharmed in an abandoned Mexicali, California. She was reportedly spotted hiding in some garbage cans by a good Samaritan who recognized her photo from a Facebook post.

Mexicali is approximately four hours south of Disneyland, and about one hour away from her home in Calipatria. Local police have said they are still investigating how the young teen ended up so far from Disneyland, as she does not have any family or friends living in the area.

We thank the Anaheim Police, the local Mexicali police, and the good Samaritan for their hard work and diligence in finding Annie Kathleen.