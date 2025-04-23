ALERT: Girl Missing From Disneyland Resort Since Last Weekend

The Anaheim Police Department is seeking help from the public after a 16-year-old girl went missing from Disneyland Resort over the weekend. According to her family, Annie Kathleen disappeared after visiting Disney California Adventure Park on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

Annie Kathleen is described as a 16-year-old Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. Anaheim Police say she is five feet, five inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Kathleen was last seen on Sunday while visiting Disney California Adventure Park with her family, who are from Calipatria, California. Her family is extremely concerned for her well-being as she is not familiar with the Anaheim area.

“There are concerns for her well-being, and her family is extremely worried,” the Anaheim Police Department wrote in a statement.

The Anaheim Police Department shared this alert on Facebook alongside two photos of Annie Kathleen. It’s unclear if the picture of the teenager in Minnie Mouse ears was taken during her Disneyland Resort visit last weekend before she went missing.

As of now, the most recent sighting of Annie Kathleen was at Disney California Adventure Park on Sunday. Where exactly she was in the theme park remains unclear at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Annie Kathleen is urged to contact the Anaheim Police Department at (714) 765-1900.