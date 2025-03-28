Disney’s Best Parade Is Getting a Dining Package!

In just two short months, Disneyland Resort’s massive 70th Anniversary will begin. It’s hard to believe that seven decades have passed since Walt Disney brought his dream to life and created The Happiest Place on Earth. Much like Disneyland’s 60th Anniversary, the 70th Anniversary will be over-the-top, especially since the 65th Anniversary could not be celebrated due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The 70th Anniversary kicks off on May 16 and will run until the summer of 2026, and there will be so many fun things to experience. This includes new and returning shows, stunning decorations, characters sporting celebratory outfits, limited-time food and drinks, and so much more.

As part of the celebration, the Paint the Night Parade will return to Disneyland Park. The parade first premiered in 2015 as part of Disneyland’s 60th Anniversary, AKA the Diamond Celebration. It was an immediate hit, with thousands of guests lining up throughout Disneyland Park to dance along and see the incredible floats.

The parade was removed from the park in 2016 but was brought back a few months later and moved over to Disney California Adventure Park. Fans were so excited and, once again, devastated when it was permanently removed in early 2017.

For guests who want to ensure they have a prime seat to watch the parade, we have some exciting news!

Beginning May 16, guests will be able to enjoy a meal at the Plaza Inn and then have a reserved spot for the first showing of the Paint the Night Parade later that evening.

Guests who purchase the dining package will be able to dine at the Plaza Inn daily between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., and they will be given a voucher to present when they go to the reserved parade viewing area.

The Paint the Night dining package will be a preset menu for both adults and children. Here is what guests will dine on before the show.

Adult Dining Package Menu

Mushroom gravy-glazed meatloaf Baby wedge salad Pea purée over creamy mashed potatoes Herbed crispy carrots Paint the Night-themed dessert Choice of one fountain beverage



Child Dining Package Menu

Crispy chicken tenders Macaroni & Cheese Apple sauce and baby carrots Dinner roll Paint the Night-themed dessert Choice of one fountain beverage



It is important to note that plant-based options will be available for those guests who do not eat meat. The Plaza Inn is also a quick-service restaurant, so tipping is not needed!

The dining package will cost $55 per adult and $28 per child.

The viewing area will not have actual seating, but guests will be in their own reserved area. Vouchers will only be given out to those guests who purchase a dining package. Guests who arrive late to the parade viewing area might not be accommodated, so it is very important to arrive on time.

While Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary celebration will run through the summer of 2026, the Paint the Night dining package will only be available from May 16 through August 21, 2025, which is around the time Disney preps for the Halloween season. However, if the dining package proves to be very popular, it is possible they could bring it back after the Halloween and holiday seasons.

The Paint the Night Parade is not the only popular experience returning to Disneyland Resort for the 70th. Wondrous Journeys fireworks — which were first introduced for The Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary — will also light up the night sky over Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Over at Disney California Adventure, Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! will also be returning. The parade first came to Disneyland this past summer as part of Pixar Fest. There will also be a new World of Color show called World of Color Happiness! hosted by Joy from the Inside Out franchise.

Are you excited to be able to enjoy some delicious food and then get a reserved spot for the Paint the Night Parade? What part of Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary celebration are you most looking forward to? Share your thoughts with us in the comments!