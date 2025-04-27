Disney Abruptly Blocks Guest Access to ‘Avengers,’ ‘Cars’ Lands

Disneyland Resort has abruptly closed a walkway between Avengers Campus and Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park to prepare for construction in the area.

Disneyland Resort’s promised DisneylandForward expansion, featuring an Avatar (2009) area and a Coco (2017) ride, is years away. But crews have already begun working on an Avengers Campus project unrelated to DisneylandForward. Walt Disney Imagineering filed permits for initial construction last year, promising work would kick off in 2025.

Now, Walt Disney Imagineers are breaking ground on the project that promises to double the size of Avengers Campus. The new area is said to include two new attractions: Avengers: Infinity Defense and Stark Flight Lab.

Avengers: Infinity Defense will transport guests into the multiverse, linking Marvel Studios films with its popular Disney+ shows. Guests will visit iconic locations like Wakanda, Asgard, and New York City as they join the Avengers in a battle against King Thanos, who has harnessed the multiverse technology to hop between dimensions. Robert Downey Jr., reprising his role as Tony Stark/Iron Man, will guide guests on their mission.

As the name suggests, Stark Flight Lab invites guests to try out Tony Stark’s latest invention. Sitting in two-person pods moved by a robotic arm, guests will fly through the worlds they recognize from the silver screen.

On Sunday, Disneyland Resort announced one of the first guest impacts from the Avengers Campus construction at Disney California Adventure Park. According to theme park journalist Scott Gustin on X (formerly known as Twitter), a walkway between Cars Land and Avengers Campus will be closed through at least the summer of 2026.

“NEW: The walkway between Avengers Campus and Cars Land at DCA will be closed beginning Tuesday, April 29,” Gustin wrote. “The walkway is expected to remain closed until next summer while crews build a new restroom facility and other construction continues on the Avengers Campus expansion.”

Disney Park guests can still access Cars Land and Avengers Campus through other walkways. Check the Disneyland Resort app for GPS-driven directions during your visit to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park!

Has construction impacted your visit to Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments!