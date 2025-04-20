Disney World Officially Terminates Disney Adult Hangout Spot, Doors Locked After Nearly 30 Years

The music has officially stopped at Jellyrolls.

After more than 20 years of laughter, sing-alongs, and late-night piano duels, the iconic dueling piano bar on Disney’s BoardWalk has permanently closed its doors. The closure, which was announced earlier this year, became a reality on April 19, leaving a noticeable void in Disney World’s adult-centric nightlife scene.

Jellyrolls wasn’t just a bar—it was a tradition for many Disney guests. Tucked along Crescent Lake, just steps from EPCOT’s International Gateway, the cozy venue drew in nightly crowds with its high-energy performances, audience requests, and the kind of rollicking, adults-only atmosphere that’s become increasingly rare in the family-friendly theme park bubble.

Its final night was one to remember.

A guest on Reddit shared a heartfelt recap of the experience, writing, “Hi y’all! Wanted to give a recap of Jellyrolls’ final night for those who couldn’t attend. The line was (of course) crazy long. Me and my group waited about 2.5 hours. We snagged some seats and enjoyed the night. They closed out normal affairs around 12:30am. Then Scotty emcee’d and introduced all 8 players (including himself) one by one with the date that they started playing at Jellyrolls, and they each sang a song of their choosing. Then, all the players came onstage and sang the final 2 songs of the night.”

The second-to-last song of the night? Naturally, it was Piano Man.

But the very last song to echo through the Jellyrolls stage was My Life by Billy Joel—the same song that opened the venue when it debuted decades ago. The full staff took their final bow, mingled with guests, and closed out an unforgettable chapter in BoardWalk history.

In the days since, fans have taken to social media to grieve the loss and share memories, with many noting how Jellyrolls was one of the few nightlife spaces at Walt Disney World that felt truly tailored for adults.

Now, with Jellyrolls gone and Atlantic Dance Hall still operating on limited hours, the once-buzzing BoardWalk is beginning to feel much quieter—especially at night. The closure comes on the heels of Big River Grille’s exit earlier this year, and with several storefronts currently behind construction walls, some speculate that a broader transformation could be in the works.

What Can Adults Do at Disney World Now?

If you’re a guest looking to fill the Jellyrolls-sized hole in your Disney vacation, don’t worry—there are still a few places across Walt Disney World that offer nightlife vibes for grown-ups:

Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto (Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort): A cult-favorite tiki bar with themed drinks and interactive fun.

AbracadaBar (Disney’s BoardWalk): Just next door to Jellyrolls, this magician-themed lounge offers upscale cocktails and moody atmosphere.

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar (Disney Springs): Indiana Jones fans will love this themed bar full of Easter eggs, plus great views of the water.

The Edison (Disney Springs): A steampunk-themed restaurant and bar that transforms into a 21+ lounge with live entertainment on select nights.

Rose & Crown Pub (EPCOT’s UK Pavilion): A cozy stop for classic pints and a bit of late-night charm.

Still, none of these capture the same magic Jellyrolls did—where you could belt out your favorite song, clap along with a crowd, and laugh with friends over a round of drinks until the lights came up.

Farewell, Jellyrolls. You’ll be missed more than words—or lyrics—can say.