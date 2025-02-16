The Final Duel: Jellyrolls Announces Its Closing Date

Jellyrolls, the dueling piano bar on Disney’s Boardwalk, will close its doors on Saturday, April 19. The independently owned bar had announced earlier this year that it would be closing this spring.

Walt Disney World has not acknowledged the closure on its website, nor has a replacement been announced. The owners of Jellyrolls have discussed the possibility of moving the business from Disney property to a new location in Orlando.

The upcoming closure of Jellyrolls leaves only the Atlantic Dance Hall as the lone remaining after-hours spot for adults staying in the EPCOT Resort area. However, Jellyrolls gave something special to Disney adults.

According to Disney’s website, at Jellyrolls, you can:

Raise a glass as you enjoy the musical stylings of a pair of piano prodigies. No request is too obscure. These musical maestros can play anything. Well, almost anything. Go ahead—try to stump them! Take your seat in front of a stage featuring twin baby grand pianos—and enjoy the show. The players take turns dazzling the audience with their showmanship and easy rapport. It’s a great time all around.

This latest closure at Disney’s Boardwalk leaves some guests wondering what the area will become. Jellyrolls joins the Big River Grille & Brew Works in shutting its doors with no replacement. Big River Grille closed for good in January.

These two departures leave massive holes in the Boardwalk and come at a time when Disney is also refurbishing other significant portions of the Boardwalk Inn and Villas. Currently, the Screen Door General Store is also undergoing a refurbishment, with portions of the store closed off to guests on a rotating basis.

This could be an opportunity for Disney to bring in some new restaurants and adult-themed activities on the Boardwalk to give the over-21 crowd something to do after the Parks close at 9 p.m. Despite Disney having a month to work out a solution for Jellyrolls’ closure, there is still nothing iniment.

Now that two major bars and restaurants have closed, we will see what Disney has in store for its Boardwalk area.