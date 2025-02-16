Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks

The Final Duel: Jellyrolls Announces Its Closing Date

in Disney Parks, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Rick Lye
The exterior of Jellyrolls with pastel blue and white stripes catches the eye. A bright red canopy with the sign "Jellyrolls" in purple proudly marks its place at Walt Disney World. Nearby, another structure is labeled "Crest of the Wave," while the shiny ground glistens as if freshly kissed by rain.

Credit: Inside the Magic

Jellyrolls, the dueling piano bar on Disney’s Boardwalk, will close its doors on Saturday, April 19. The independently owned bar had announced earlier this year that it would be closing this spring.

Left: Neon sign with "Jellyrolls Orlando" featuring a red spiral. Right: Nighttime view of Jellyrolls on Walt Disney World's BoardWalk with its glowing sign and lit buildings; empty benches line the path, eagerly awaiting guests for the anticipated reopening.
Credit: Inside the Magic

Walt Disney World has not acknowledged the closure on its website, nor has a replacement been announced. The owners of Jellyrolls have discussed the possibility of moving the business from Disney property to a new location in Orlando.

The upcoming closure of Jellyrolls leaves only the Atlantic Dance Hall as the lone remaining after-hours spot for adults staying in the EPCOT Resort area. However, Jellyrolls gave something special to Disney adults.

Interior stage view at Jellyrolls and its two dueling pianos.
Credit: Disney

According to Disney’s website, at Jellyrolls, you can:

Raise a glass as you enjoy the musical stylings of a pair of piano prodigies. No request is too obscure. These musical maestros can play anything. Well, almost anything. Go ahead—try to stump them!

Take your seat in front of a stage featuring twin baby grand pianos—and enjoy the show. The players take turns dazzling the audience with their showmanship and easy rapport. It’s a great time all around. 

A scenic view of a waterfront boardwalk at dusk, featuring illuminated buildings with red and white exteriors reminiscent of a Cake Bake Shop, a calm body of water reflecting the lights, and a docked boat. Strings of lights adorn the walkway, creating an inviting atmosphere akin to Disney World.
Credit: Disney

This latest closure at Disney’s Boardwalk leaves some guests wondering what the area will become. Jellyrolls joins the Big River Grille & Brew Works in shutting its doors with no replacement. Big River Grille closed for good in January.

These two departures leave massive holes in the Boardwalk and come at a time when Disney is also refurbishing other significant portions of the Boardwalk Inn and Villas. Currently, the Screen Door General Store is also undergoing a refurbishment, with portions of the store closed off to guests on a rotating basis.

Disney's BoardWalk
Credit: Joe Penniston, Flickr

This could be an opportunity for Disney to bring in some new restaurants and adult-themed activities on the Boardwalk to give the over-21 crowd something to do after the Parks close at 9 p.m. Despite Disney having a month to work out a solution for Jellyrolls’ closure, there is still nothing iniment.

Now that two major bars and restaurants have closed, we will see what Disney has in store for its Boardwalk area.

in Disney Parks, Walt Disney World

Tagged:Disney RestaurantsWalt Disney World Resort

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

Comments Off on The Final Duel: Jellyrolls Announces Its Closing Date