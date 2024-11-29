EPCOT Holiday Event Sees 36 Percent Price Increase Overnight To Go Along With Bland Theming

EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays began today as the World Showcase opened up its new Christmas theme from around the world, sharing Christmas characters and traditions from each country. Roaming around the counties and enjoying the food, drink, and stories is one of the best ways to spend an afternoon at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The fan-favorite event includes EPCOT’s Candlelight Processional, which tells the story of Christmas three times each night, read by a celebrity narrator. This year’s narrators include Josh Gad, Whoopi Goldberg, Brendan Fraser, Gary Sinise, Neil Patrick Harris, Pat Sajak, Gloria Estefan, and Edward James Olmos for Christmas Eve and Day.

Despite the joy surrounding the opening day of EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays, guests in attendance had some familiar issues with how Disney presented parts of the event. Their primary complaints revolved around cost and theming, two problems that have plagued Disney for the last few years.

Price Issues

The prices at EPCOT’s Holiday Kitchen in World Showcase and around the park were outrageous, but that is to be expected. Most of the food at Walt Disney World is expensive, but guests know that before they enter the parks.

A 36% price increase overnight. Italy booth is Italy boothing hard! https://t.co/cbLCslQXqs pic.twitter.com/zQPALGx2Tc — Belle (@FiBelleFi) November 29, 2024

However, this year saw a strange price increase that guests weren’t expecting. At the Tuscany Holiday Kitchen in the Italy Pavilion, when guests purchased the Bombardino Freddo, a mix of creamy egg nog and Italian brandy, on Thanksgiving, it was $11.75.

When guests returned on Black Friday to make the same purchase, the price had increased to $16, a 36 percent increase. What made the price rise more disappointing was that Disney did not even bother to change the sign but instead put a piece of paper with the new price over the old price.

This was just the latest in Disney World’s price gouge, but while guests have grown used to it, this one seemed to break them, as many took to social media to complain about the increase.

Theme Problems

This has been a common issue with fans since EPCOT opened CommuniCore Hall early this year. When it first opened, some described it as a “college dining hall,” but Disney promised that once festival time came around, CommuniCore Hall would be transformed.

Fans were impressed with the recreation of Spaceship Earth in gingerbread that lit up every 30 minutes, but some saw it as just another way to get people to buy an unimpressive gingerbread cookie.

Every 30 minutes on the half hours/hours there is a cute but unremarkable light show pic.twitter.com/qX4WNgsDc3 — Belle (@FiBelleFi) November 29, 2024

However, while the gingerbread Spaceship Earth was great, the rest of CommuniCore Hall looked lifeless. Nothing on the walls would have distinguished it from any other time of the year.

While these issues seem minor, Disney fans expect to get perfection and instead get lifeless and expensive.