Disney World Park Will Close Next Week, No Access Allowed as Florida Prepares for Change

The Walt Disney World Resort will officially close a theme park next week, marking the start of a historic summer for the Central Florida destination.

Big waves of change are headed to Walt Disney World Resort just in time for summer. But before guests can dive into a season of double the aquatic adventures, Disney’s Blizzard Beach water theme park will be closing next week, on May 1, for a seasonal refresh.

This short-term closure makes way for a milestone moment at the resort: for the first time since 2019, both Disney water parks—Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach—will be open to guests at the same time, beginning May 21.

“Just imagine a high-energy DJ spinning some toe-tapping tunes on the deck near the Polar Pub,” Disney Parks Blog shared in a recent update about Blizzard Beach’s ongoing 30th anniversary celebration, which kicked off April 1. Guests enjoying the final days of this limited-time event can still catch surprise appearances from Mickey and Minnie in their winter best, snowman bowling, and unique character-themed tubes floating along Cross Country Creek.

But time is ticking. Blizzard Beach’s brief farewell comes as Walt Disney World makes strategic moves to enhance guest experience and manage larger crowds—especially with Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe opening on May 22. The addition to Universal Orlando Resort will drastically alter the theme park landscape of Central Florida, with Disney fans hoping it will push the Mouse House to deliver its own fifth gate.

The reopening of both water parks means all six Disney parks—four theme parks and two water parks—will be open simultaneously from May 21. “For the first time since 2019, Disney World will have all six of our parks open at the same time,” Disney Parks Blog confirmed in an April announcement.

As part of this special summer season, operating hours at both water parks will be extended beginning June 1, with gates staying open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.—one hour longer than usual. Additionally, guests staying at Disney resort hotels will continue to enjoy complimentary water park admission on check-in day, making it easier than ever to dive into fun.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Lagoon is making waves of its own. Disney Water Parks’ official Instagram account recently confirmed the return of Disney H2O Glow After Hours—a vibrant, separately ticketed nighttime experience running from May 23 through September 13. Guests can enjoy low wait times for popular attractions like Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool and Crush ‘n’ Gusher, along with included snacks like ice cream novelties, popcorn, and select beverages. A high-energy DJ dance party and rare character meet-and-greets round out the glowing lineup.

The synchronized opening of both parks also reflects a shift from the rotating schedule adopted during the pandemic, which previously allowed only one water park to operate at a time. With this change, Disney aims to balance attendance throughout the resort and provide more flexibility for guests seeking to cool down during peak summer heat.

Still, with Florida’s unpredictable weather, guests should stay prepared. Blizzard Beach faced several weather-related closures during colder months earlier this year, and with hurricane season just around the corner, having a backup plan in place, like exploring one of Disney’s four theme parks, could be a smart move.

As Walt Disney World gets ready to make a splash this summer, the temporary closure of Blizzard Beach marks both an ending and an exciting beginning. With Typhoon Lagoon stepping back into the spotlight and both water parks ready to welcome guests later this May, Disney is setting the stage for a summer season full of unforgettable adventure.

How do you feel about Disney losing Blizzard Beach next week? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!