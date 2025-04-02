Disney World Has Now Doubled Its Chances of Having to Block Guest Access to Theme Parks

Good news has come to Disney World fans this week–but it also comes with a stark reminder.

Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is a premier destination known for its four theme parks—Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—as well as two beloved water parks: Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park. Millions of visitors flock to the resort each year, eager to experience world-class attractions, entertainment, and seasonal offerings.

With extensive refurbishments and reimagining efforts taking place in 2025, some Disney fans are adjusting their plans. The ongoing transformations include the closure of Grand Avenue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to make way for Monstropolis, while Magic Kingdom is set to welcome Cars and a land dedicated to Disney Villains. Meanwhile, Disney’s Animal Kingdom will see the addition of Encanto and Indiana Jones-inspired experiences.

Despite these changes, the magic never stops at Disney World, and guests continue to seek out thrilling experiences throughout the resort. Whether it’s taking on the thrills of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, exploring the newly reimagined Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom, or enjoying a leisurely shopping spree at Disney Springs, there’s no shortage of ways to make the most of a visit.

One major shift in the resort’s seasonal offerings is happening at the water parks. Since the pandemic closures, Disney has operated Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon on a rotating schedule, with only one park open at a time. Currently, Blizzard Beach is welcoming guests, but a seasonal swap is on the horizon.

Disney has officially confirmed that Typhoon Lagoon will reopen this summer, though its return comes slightly later than anticipated. The reason? Blizzard Beach is celebrating a milestone anniversary. The 30th-anniversary festivities kick off on April 1, bringing special entertainment and interactive experiences to the wintry-themed water park.

“Just imagine a high-energy DJ spinning some toe-tapping tunes on the deck near the Polar Pub,” Disney Parks Blog shared. “And fun interactions with Mickey and Minnie decked out in their winter attire. There’s even going to be snowman bowling and character-themed tubes for floating down Cross Country Creek.”

The celebration will be short but sweet, as Blizzard Beach is scheduled to close at the end of April. On May 1, Typhoon Lagoon will once again take the spotlight, welcoming guests back to its tropical paradise.

Adding to the excitement, Disney Water Parks’ Instagram account revealed the return of a fan-favorite nighttime event: “Let’s glow! Disney H2O Glow After Hours is returning with fun for the whole family on select nights this summer,” the post shared.

This separately ticketed after-hours event at Typhoon Lagoon offers three hours of exclusive fun, including complimentary ice cream novelties, popcorn, and select beverages. Guests can also enjoy a lower capacity park meaning there will be fewer people for signature attractions like Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool, Castaway Creek, and a variety of thrilling slides and raft rides. The event also features DJ dance parties and rare character meet-and-greets.

The exact dates for H2O Glow After Hours were announced just last week, with the event running from May 23 through September 13. The return of this beloved experience is sure to make waves as guests prepare for another season of Disney water park fun. Blizzard Beach will officially close at the end of the day on April 30, making way for Typhoon Lagoon’s grand return on May 1.

While many expected 2025 to be another year of just one water theme park operating, Disney Parks Blog revealed that both will be open from May 21.

“For the first time since 2019, Disney World will have all 6 of our parks—all 4 theme parks and 2 water parks—open at the same time,” the April blog post read. “From May 21 through September 7, Disney World guests can enjoy the tropical shipwreck oasis of Typhoon Lagoon and the frosty fun of Blizzard Beach water park.”

May 21 is significant in that it happens to be the day before Universal Orlando Resort opens its third theme park gate, Universal Epic Universe. Blizzard Beach will still close on May 1 for a slight refresh, but there’s no doubt that May 21 will be a momentous day for the Walt Disney World Resort.

However, while this news is good and will likely ease the potential summer overcrowding at the resort, it does come with a reminder: Disney World has now doubled its chances of having to block guest access. As guests have seen time and time again, the water parks are known to shut down due to inclement and cold weather, forcing them to make alternate plans. This was increasingly noticeable at the end of 2024 and the start of 2025 when Blizzard Beach was forced to close for multiple days in a row due to frequent cold fronts.

By opening Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach concurrently, the number of guests displaced due to last-minute weather closures will increase and leave them having to find entertainment elsewhere, likely causing attendance spikes at the other four theme parks.

As the weather continues to be unpredictable–according to Click Orlando a new cold front is brewing–and the arrival of the hurricane season nears, Disney World guests should have their back-up plan in mind when heading out to the water parks this year.

What do you think about the double opening of Disney’s water parks? Should both parks remain open year-round? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic!