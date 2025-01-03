Disney World Confirms First Major Operational Change for 2025, Visitors Warned

One Disney World Park is closing soon.

According to the official Walt Disney World Resort calendar, Blizzard Beach will be closed on Saturday, January 4, 2025. This marks the water park’s first closure of the new year, though it will likely not surprise experienced theme park visitors.

It’s actually quite common to see water parks close throughout the colder months, as both Disney World and Universal Studios abide by Orlando weather broadcasts. Typically, guests can expect Blizzard Beach and Disney’s other water park, Typhoon Lagoon, to close when temperatures reach the 60s, with the low on January 4 forecasted to drop to a chilly 48°F.

Blizzard Beach is one of two water parks featured at Walt Disney World Resort, with Typhoon Lagoon also offering some much-needed relaxation space for guests looking to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the four core theme parks. Both Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon feature an assortment of attractions, ranging from family-free tube rides to intense water slides.

Perhaps the most intense of them all is Summit Plummet, which could even be considered one of the most thrilling rides in all of Disney World.

This massive water slide is found at Blizzard Beach and is one of the world’s tallest, standing at a whopping 120 feet tall. Those brave enough to tackle the intimidating water slide can expect to reach speeds of up to 55 miles per hour. This speed makes for a short but incredibly intense and unforgettable experience.

Weather-related closures are nothing new for Disney World’s water parks, with Blizzard Beach shutting down multiple times this winter due to low temperatures. This means it’s crucial for those hoping to visit Disney’s water parks to monitor the weather and the Disney World resort calendar for updates.

Blizzard Beach is the only water park currently open in Walt Disney World, with the resort’s other water park, Typhoon Lagoon, still closed for the season. For years, Disney operated both water parks simultaneously but has operated only one at a time since 2020. This is rumored to change in 2025, with Disney offering a new water par deal for guests staying on resort property.

Interestingly, Disney and Universal’s water parks will seemingly swap operating schedules this week. Universal’s Volcano Bay water park is currently closed due to cold weather but is slated to reopen on January 4.

Both theme parks are entering exciting new chapters in 2025, with Universal on the cusp of the grand opening of its ambitious new theme park, Epic Universe. This large expansion to the Universal Orlando Resort will house dozens of new rides and attractions, all of which will be inspired by world-famous franchises and brands such as Super Mario and Harry Potter.

Disney, on the other hand, will be closing multiple rides and attractions throughout 2025 as the company restructures and reinvigorates its theme park resort in Florida. This marks the first step in Disney’s decade-long plan to invest heavily in its theme parks, something the company announced it would be doing last year.

Do you enjoy visiting Blizzard Beach? What’s your favorite park at Walt Disney World?