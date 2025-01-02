Final Days: Disney World Makes Major Removal, Confirms Permanent Shutdown

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is undergoing a massive transformation as it says farewell to Dinoland USA, making way for a new land inspired by the Tropical Americas. This highly anticipated addition is set to breathe new life into the park, blending vibrant cultural elements with immersive attractions, including experiences themed around Encanto and Indiana Jones.

Dinoland USA, known for its whimsical dinosaur-themed attractions, will close in phases beginning January 13, 2025. This closure will start with fan-favorite rides and areas such as TriceraTop Spin, Fossil Fun and Games, and Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures.

While nostalgic fans may find it bittersweet to see these attractions go, the changes reflect Disney’s commitment to keeping its parks fresh and engaging for new generations of visitors.

At the heart of the Tropical Americas-themed land is an exciting Encanto attraction that promises to immerse guests in the magical world of the Madrigal family.

Visitors may step inside the enchanted Casita, experiencing its charm and the heartfelt story of family, resilience, and magic that captured audiences worldwide. This attraction is expected to be a centerpiece of the new land, offering a visually stunning and emotionally engaging experience.

Additionally, an all-new Indiana Jones experience is planned, designed to be unlike any other Indiana Jones attraction found in Disney parks around the globe. While details remain under wraps, the attraction could feature high-energy adventures through dense jungles and ancient ruins, utilizing advanced technology to transport guests into the heart of Indiana’s daring escapades.

The land will also feature a colorful carousel that reflects the artistic traditions and wildlife of the region, adding a family-friendly element to the area. Disney Imagineers are expected to incorporate authentic details into the land, showcasing lush landscapes, cascading waterfalls, and architecture inspired by Central and South American villages.

These elements will align with Animal Kingdom’s overarching focus on conservation and celebrating the natural world.

Some changes have already begun, with the removal of the Disney Vacation Club kiosk signaling the start of the transformation. While other areas, such as the Boneyard and Restaurantosaurus, remain open for now, guests are encouraged to visit soon before these nostalgic spots close for good. The phased approach ensures minimal disruption to the park while construction moves forward.

The introduction of the Tropical Americas land marks a significant milestone for Disney’s Animal Kingdom. By blending cultural storytelling with cutting-edge attractions, the new area promises to create unforgettable experiences for visitors of all ages.

Whether it’s exploring the magic of Encanto, embarking on an Indiana Jones adventure, or soaking in the vibrant scenery, this transformation is sure to elevate the park’s appeal and provide a fresh chapter in Disney’s legacy of innovation. Fans eagerly await more details as the countdown to January 2025 begins.