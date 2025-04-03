Disney World To Change Operating Hours One Week After Epic Universe Opens

Exciting updates are making a splash at Walt Disney World Resort, and now Disney has confirmed operational changes to tackle the big summer crowds–and maybe entice travelers away from Universal Orlando Resort’s upcoming Epic Universe theme park.

For the first time since 2019, both of Disney’s beloved water parks—Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Disney’s Blizzard Beach—will be open at the same time. Beginning May 21, guests will have the opportunity to experience both the tropical escape of Typhoon Lagoon and the frosty fun of Blizzard Beach, adding even more options to their Disney World visit.

“For the first time since 2019, Disney World will have all 6 of our parks—all 4 theme parks and 2 water parks—open at the same time,” Disney Parks Blog shared in an April update. From May 21 through September 7, Disney World guests can enjoy the tropical shipwreck oasis of Typhoon Lagoon and the frosty fun of Blizzard Beach water park.

May 21 also marks an important day in the Orlando theme park world—the day before Universal Orlando Resort officially opens its highly anticipated new park, Universal Epic Universe. With summer crowds expected to surge, the availability of both water parks may help balance attendance throughout the resort, while capitalizing on those heading out to Central Florida to visit Epic Universe. Disney’s choice to make a moment out of all six parks being open–and on the day before Epic’s big debut–is notable.

Before the dual opening, Blizzard Beach will close on May 1 for a brief refresh, making way for Typhoon Lagoon’s long-awaited return. Since the pandemic, the two water parks have operated on a rotating schedule, with only one available at a time. But Disney guests won’t have to wait too long for the icy slopes of Blizzard Beach to reopen.

Adding to the excitement, Disney Water Parks’ official Instagram account recently confirmed the return of the much-loved nighttime event at Typhoon Lagoon: “Let’s glow! Disney H2O Glow After Hours is returning with fun for the whole family on select nights this summer.”

This separately ticketed event provides three hours of exclusive after-dark fun with complimentary treats such as ice cream novelties, popcorn, and select beverages. Guests can also enjoy reduced wait times at attractions like Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool, Castaway Creek, and thrilling water slides. The event, which includes a high-energy DJ dance party and rare character appearances, will run from May 23 through September 13.

Now, Disney has confirmed that they will cater to the summer crowds in the same way they did for the spring break season. Commencing June 1, both Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon will be operating from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. instead of closing at 5 p.m. This extended operating time, as well as the complimentary water park admission on check-in day for Disney resort hotel guests, sees Disney World making these theme parks increasingly more accessible moving forward.

In the meantime, Blizzard Beach is celebrating a major milestone. On April 1, the water park kicked off its 30th-anniversary festivities with special entertainment and interactive experiences. “Just imagine a high-energy DJ spinning some toe-tapping tunes on the deck near the Polar Pub,” Disney Parks Blog shared. “And fun interactions with Mickey and Minnie decked out in their winter attire. There’s even going to be snowman bowling and character-themed tubes for floating down Cross Country Creek.”

While this celebration will be short-lived—Blizzard Beach is set to close at the end of April—guests can look forward to a summer where both water parks are open for the first time in years. However, this increase in availability also presents a challenge.

Florida’s unpredictable weather has frequently forced last-minute water park closures due to inclement conditions, especially during colder months. At the end of 2024 and early 2025, Blizzard Beach experienced multiple shutdowns due to persistent cold fronts. Now, with both parks operating simultaneously, there is a higher chance of guests needing to pivot their plans if weather-related closures occur. This could result in an influx of visitors shifting their focus to the four main theme parks instead.

According to Click Orlando, another cold front is brewing just as the summer season approaches, serving as a reminder for guests to plan accordingly when visiting Disney’s water parks. With hurricane season also on the horizon, those planning their trips should consider backup entertainment options to make the most of their vacation.

Do you think Disney should always keep the water parks open for longer? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic!