‘Captain Marvel’ Actress Confirms She Has Left the Marvel Cinematic Universe

One Captain Marvel actress has confirmed she is not scheduled to appear in any future Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, but desperately wishes to return.

2023 saw the cosmic sequel to Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s Captain Marvel (2019) debut exclusively in movie theaters. What was once a solo follow-up to the billion-dollar movie became an ensemble-led affair with multiple Marvels appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani headlined director Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels (2023) as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau (daughter of Maria Rambeau, played by Lashana Lynch), and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, respectively. The Captain Marvel sequel explored the cliffhanger ending of Ms. Marvel, which finished ahead of the movie’s release in summer 2023.

The Marvels tied together Captain Marvel, WandaVision, and Ms. Marvel, while also continuing with the Multiverse Saga Marvel boss Kevin Feige laid out in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con years ago. DaCosta’s Marvel film was the second feature in Marvel Phase Five, which began on February 1, 2023, with Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

The third movie in the Ant-Man series debuted Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, following his role as He Who Remains in the Disney+ series, Loki starring Tom Hiddleston. Majors has since left the franchise, and the MCU has embarked on a wholly new direction–with Robert Downey Jr. starring as Victor Von Doom/Doctor Doom.

Phase Five recently wrapped with Jake Schreier’s Thunderbolts* (2025), which released on May 1, 2025, shortly after Captain America: Brave New World (2025).

Captain Marvel Actress Bids Goodbye, Joins New Franchise

Back in 2019, Brie Larson made her debut as Carol Danvers, AKA the titular Captain Marvel. While the Marvel film made a controversial splash, it netted over $1 billion at the global box office and firmly cemented the cosmic-powered Avenger as a powerful force in the MCU. Captain Marvel would later play a pivotal role in the battle against Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

What Captain Marvel also did was provide a backstory into Carol’s life before she became the superhero and her future adventures with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Mckenna Grace played young Carol in Boden and Fleck’s movie, and it is this Captain Marvel actress who no longer has any plans to star in future MCU projects. Speaking to ComicBook in late 2022, and when asked about coming back to the MCU, Grace said:

“Oh, my gosh, I wish. That would be so cool. I’ve always wanted to do a Marvel film. I did do Captain Marvel, but I have not come back since. And if I do, I will be honored. Hey, that’d be cool.”

Over the course of the MCU’s long tenure, many stars have been part of the franchise, and while many have had multiple appearances, plenty of actors have come and gone in one movie. Grace is one such example, but as she says, she is hopeful for a future with the live-action Marvel Universe.

There may be a chance that Grace’s potential return to the MCU could be in the form of a new character. It’s been seen before that actors have played multiple characters in the franchise; Gemma Chan starred as Sersi in Eternals (2021) after previously appearing as Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel.

That said, it seems that Grace has a new franchise on the cards as she has been cast in the leading role of Maysilee Donner in the Hunger Games prequel, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (2026). Based on the bestselling 2025 novel from Suzanne Collins, the movie will also star Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee.

Sunrise on the Reaping is expected to begin filming in July 2025, with a release in November 2026. As for the MCU, next up will be the debut of Marvel’s First Family in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025).

Are you looking forward to seeing The Marvels? Let us know in the comments down below!