The Very Best and Very Worst of Disney’s Magic Kingdom

Here’s everything good, and everything bad, about Disney’s Magic Kingdom.

While guests can choose from several Disney parks, Magic Kingdom remains the most iconic and popular for several reasons. Sure, there are boatloads of fun to be had at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Animal Kingdom, but there’s something undeniably special and magical about Disney’s original Florida theme park.

First opened in 1971, the Magic Kingdom not only serves as one of Disney’s most iconic locations but also one of the world’s most famous theme parks. Magic Kingdom and the Walt Disney World Resort were envisioned to be both a departure and a reimagining of Disney’s original Disneyland Resort in California, which had opened a little less than 20 years prior. Over time, both Disneyland and Walt Disney World have grown and expanded, though Disney World specifically has received many updates and large overhauls, most of which have added to the fun and magic.

Magic Kingdom has seen numerous changes over the last several years, with the park’s biggest transformations quickly approaching. There’s already a lot to enjoy, but guests can look forward to several new rides, attractions, and lands opening in the coming decade.

However, this doesn’t mean Magic Kingdom is perfect, far from it, as the park also features some duds. Let’s take a look at the best and worst of Magic Kingdom.

Best – The Lands

Magic Kingdom is separated into six distinct lands, each with its own vibe, aesthetic, and list of attractions. The first area guests will see when entering the Magic Kingdom is Main Street U.S.A., which is inspired by classic Americana stylings and Victorian-era aesthetics. City streets are stacked with window displays teasing the latest and greatest products (Disney merchandise), with Main Street also being home to the Emporium, Magic Kingdom’s premier shopping center, and more than a few places to grab a sweet treat.

Other lands, like Adventureland and Frontierland, feature some of Disney’s best attractions, with Pirates of the Caribbean and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad likely topping many guests’ must-do lists. Attractions like Country Bear Musical Jamboree and the Enchanted Tiki Room are a great departure from the hustle and bustle of the park.

Fantasyland is probably the most quintessential land inside Magic Kingdom, featuring a slew of classic dark rides as well as a few modern-day marvels. Seven Dwarves Mine Train is the most popular ride in Fantasyland, though guests shouldn’t underestimate some of the area’s more unique attractions, like Mickey’s Philharmagic.

Worst – The Crowds

As we said earlier, Magic Kingdom is the most popular Disney theme park in the world, bringing in millions upon millions of guests each and every year. Because of this, Magic Kingdom is incredibly crowded pretty much all throughout the year. While there are some times and seasons that are less crowded than others, guests visiting the Magic Kingdom should plan on waiting in line and dealing with rather large groups of other guests.

This can really put a damper on the overall experience, as certain rides and attractions may not be doable given guests’ specific situations or time limits. This is why it’s key to plan your day at Magic Kingdom ahead of time, so travelers can make the most out of their time and, more importantly, money.

Best – Roller Coasters

Magic Kingdom is full of fun attractions, but the park is also home to perhaps Disney’s most famous pair of roller coasters, Space Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. Magic Kingdom is certainly more quality than quantity, as the park only features a handful of roller coasters, but Space Mountain and Thunder Mountain both pack quite a punch.

These roller coasters have been operating for decades, becoming icons among the rest of the Disney parks. Space Mountain takes guests on an action-packed journey through the galaxy, featuring sharp turns and sudden drops, all in complete darkness.

Thunder Mountain is just as fun, though the ride takes guests on a wild western adventure through canyons and caves. There’s a reason both coasters garner large wait times, with Space Mountain and Thunder Mountain being considered not just some of the most iconic Disney rides but the most recognizable theme park rides in the world.

Worst – “Lame” Rides

On the flip side, Magic Kingdom is also home to rides many would consider “lame.” These attractions can still be fun, but compared to some of the park’s other options, it’s hard to justify waiting 30 minutes to an hour for these rides. First up is Dumbo the Flying Elephant, a fun, simple spinner ride found in Fantasyland. This classic kid-friendly attraction has also become synonymous with the Disney parks, but it’s far from thrilling.

Dumbo takes guests up in the air, spins them around for about 60 seconds, and takes them back down. It’s a great option for younger guests, but for everyone else, it’s hard to recommend.

The same can be said for Under the Sea—Journey of the Little Mermaid. While fun and colorful, this dark ride pales in comparison to Disney’s classic attractions like Haunted Mansion and Peter Pan’s Flight. If you have to, we recommend waiting until the end of the day to do this one.

Flying Carpets of Aladdin is another disappointing ride, being a near-carbon copy of Dumbo. The ride takes guests on the same journey, lifting them up, spinning them around, and then planting them back down after about a minute or so. Because of just how similar it is to Dumbo, we recommend avoiding this attraction if you can.

Best – Cinderella Castle

Few experiences beat seeing Cinderella Castle for the first time, though the faithful recreation of the iconic princess’s home still manages to stun each and every time we enter Magic Kingdom.

The large castle serves as the center of Magic Kingdom, both figuratively and literally, and can be seen throughout many areas of the park. Cinderella Castle is much bigger than most of Disney’s other theme park castles, especially Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty Castle, coming in around 180 feet tall.

Worst – The Prices

There’s no denying how expensive a trip to Walt Disney World can be, especially if guests start adding on additional services and amenities like Lightning Lane. The cost of a Disney vacation has steadily risen over the last decade, with no signs indicating a slowdown will happen anytime soon. There are ways to save money, but guests should know that Magic Kingdom is the most expensive theme park in Walt Disney World.

The average ticket price for a single day at the Magic Kingdom ranges between $160 and $190, far above EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is the most comparable, but Magic Kingdom remains the most expensive of the bunch. There’s a reason Magic Kingdom is so popular, and Disney knows this, which is why the park is priced how it is. But one has to wonder if there’s a ceiling to these price hikes.

The Best – It Feels Like Home

For many, Magic Kingdom is a second home, serving as a portal into another world. While each of Disney World’s four parks is great in its own way, Magic Kingdom was the first, and as such, it likely holds a lot of memories and nostalgia for longtime visitors.

For this reason, Magic Kingdom will always be the first thing guests think of when planning a trip to Disney World and the last thing they remember after their trip has ended.

Why do you like Magic Kingdom?