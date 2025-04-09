Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Blocks Guests From Park Area After Tragic Fire

Smoke rising out of the Pixar Pals Parking Garage at Disneyland Resort during a car fire.

Credit: Video Screenshot, X (formerly Twitter), @Pawlaah

Disneyland Resort has officially blocked off and begun construction in a guest parking area impacted by last week’s fire.

On April 4, 2025, Disneyland Resort guests noticed smoke billowing out of the Pixar Pals Parking Structure. X (formerly Twitter) user @Pawlaah captured this video from a walkway near Downtown Disney:

The Pixar and Pal parking structure at  @Disneyland has multiple vehicles on fire right now!

News quickly broke that a car had caught fire on level five, the Finding Nemo section, of the Pixar Pals Parking Structure. Three or four vehicles were reportedly involved, although it remains unclear how the first car–a Kia Sportage SUV–ignited.

Pixar Pals Parking Disneyland
Credit: Disney

First responders arrived on the scene quickly, though initial reports suggested they struggled to find enough water to extinguish the blaze. They eventually extinguished the fire, and guests weren’t allowed in the Pixar Pals Parking Structure as the damage was assessed.

Luckily, no one was injured. However, smoke damage was visible on the Pixar Pals Parking Structure in the hours after the incident, and guests who visited the 5th level noticed the area impacted by the fire was blocked with caution tape.

A multilevel parking garage at night, illuminated by lights. The structure features multiple open floors with railings and some greenery on the top level. The sky is dark, and a tree is partially visible at the bottom right corner.
Credit: Krysten S., Inside the Magic

On Tuesday, Disneyland Resort began repairing the area damaged by the fire. According to WDWNT, beige construction walls now surround the area on the fifth floor. Poles outside the construction walls are still wrapped in caution tape, and bright orange traffic cones prevent guests from parking anywhere near the damaged area.

Disney Park guests also noticed large industrial fans running near one of the parking garage’s edges, likely ventilating the areas that still smelled a bit like fire. Parts of the concrete roof, floor, and support structures are substantially darker than others, stained from the blaze.

A large crowd of guests in line outside the gates waiting to enter Disneyland Park in Southern California with the Main Street station of the Disneyland Railroad in the background
Credit: Ed Aguila, Inside the Magic

Disneyland Resort guests can still park in most of the Pixar Pals Parking Structure as crews repair the damage. The fire did not impact other parts of Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, or Downtown Disney.

Did last week’s fire impact your Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park visit? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments. 

