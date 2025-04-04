BREAKING: Multiple Vehicles On Fire in Disneyland

A fire has broken out inside the Disneyland Resort.

Multiple videos and photos of a fire breaking out inside the Pixar Pals parking garage in Disneyland are emerging online, revealing large clouds of dark smoke rising from the structure. Emergency responders arrived at the scene quickly. According to a post on Twitter/X, either three or four cars were involved in the incident, all parked on the 5th floor of the garage.

Lori Nickel shared several videos of the fire on X/Twitter, giving a more detailed look at the ongoing incident.

A thread: Mickey and friends parking garage. Several car fires possibly. Video by Evan Grubis.

1st video pic.twitter.com/AmEyzv7yQz — Lori Nickel (@LoriNickel) April 4, 2025

Disneyland, California. April 4, 2025. It appears several cars that are parked in the Mickey and Friends parking garage are on fire. This is a thread. Third video. pic.twitter.com/wx0cSf4g70 — Lori Nickel (@LoriNickel) April 4, 2025

A more intense and detailed look at the fire from the inside of the parking garage was shared on X/Twitter by Alex Tran.

Crazy car fire inside the Pixar Parking structure garage at Disneyland earlier today. pic.twitter.com/CLG7UJjQ7E — Alex Tran (@nineralex) April 4, 2025

Reddit user My_Knee_Hurts shared a photo of smoke rising from the top of the parking garage on the Disneyland community page, showing a wider angle of the fire.

It’s unknown what caused the fire or if it has caused any damage. The Pixar Pals garage is one of three places guests can park their vehicles during a day at both Disneyland and Disney Califonria Adventure theme parks.

