BREAKING: Multiple Vehicles On Fire in Disneyland

Posted on by Luke Dammann Leave a comment
A picturesque, castle-themed amusement park attraction at Disneyland Resort is shown under a cloudy sky. In an inset, a separate scene depicts California wildfires with intense orange flames consuming vegetation on a hillside at night.

Credit: Disneyland

A fire has broken out inside the Disneyland Resort.

Crowds on Disneyland Park's Main Street, U.S.A., at night.
Credit: Stephen Dann, Flickr

Multiple videos and photos of a fire breaking out inside the Pixar Pals parking garage in Disneyland are emerging online, revealing large clouds of dark smoke rising from the structure. Emergency responders arrived at the scene quickly. According to a post on Twitter/X, either three or four cars were involved in the incident, all parked on the 5th floor of the garage.

Lori Nickel shared several videos of the fire on X/Twitter, giving a more detailed look at the ongoing incident.

A more intense and detailed look at the fire from the inside of the parking garage was shared on X/Twitter by Alex Tran.

Reddit user My_Knee_Hurts shared a photo of smoke rising from the top of the parking garage on the Disneyland community page, showing a wider angle of the fire.

Fire in Pixar Pals Garage
byu/My_Knee_Hurts_ inDisneyland

It’s unknown what caused the fire or if it has caused any damage. The Pixar Pals garage is one of three places guests can park their vehicles during a day at both Disneyland and Disney Califonria Adventure theme parks.

More details will be added as more information becomes available.

