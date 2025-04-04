Why Today Is a Big Day for Disney World’s Closed Theme Park

As spring unfolds across Walt Disney World Resort, there’s a splash of excitement in the air—especially for fans of Disney’s legendary water parks.

This summer, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park is set to make a sunny return to Central Florida, reopening to guests on May 1. The reopening comes just after Disney’s Blizzard Beach wraps up a limited-time celebration honoring its milestone 30th anniversary.

“Just imagine a high-energy DJ spinning some toe-tapping tunes on the deck near the Polar Pub,” Disney Parks Blog shared. “And fun interactions with Mickey and Minnie decked out in their winter attire. There’s even going to be snowman bowling and character-themed tubes for floating down Cross Country Creek.”

The festive experiences began April 1 and run through the end of the month. But as Blizzard Beach prepares to close its gates on April 30, Typhoon Lagoon will soon make waves of its own with the return of a guest-favorite nighttime event.

The Disney Water Parks Instagram account made the sunny announcement:

Let’s glow! Disney H2O Glow After Hours is returning with fun for the whole family on select nights this summer. Stay tuned for more splashing details. #TyphoonLagoon #DisneyWaterParks

H2O Glow After Hours at Typhoon Lagoon is a separately ticketed nighttime event that transforms the tropical water park into a glowing celebration under the stars. For three unforgettable hours, guests can enjoy reduced wait times on classic attractions like Castaway Creek, raft rides, and the Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool, as well as special character appearances, lively DJ dance parties, and complimentary snacks like ice cream novelties, popcorn, and select beverages.

While an exact start date for this year’s H2O Glow After Hours events was not announced right away, Disney Experiences later confirmed that the late-night event would run on select nights from May 23 through September 13. Early access tickets went on sale on April 1, while the general sale commenced today, April 4.

Since the pandemic-era operational shifts, Walt Disney World has alternated openings between its two water parks. While Typhoon Lagoon traditionally operates during the warmer months, Blizzard Beach has been the wintertime favorite in recent years. However, for the first time in six years, all of the Walt Disney World Resort parks will be open from May 21 as Blizzard Beach reopens its doors following the short closure.

This summer’s update is part of a larger wave of transformation at Walt Disney World Resort. With four world-renowned theme parks—Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—plus Disney Springs and the water parks, the resort remains one of the most visited destinations on the planet.

Still, 2025 is shaping up to be a transition year for Disney World, with a number of ambitious refurbishments and new projects currently in motion. From the transformation of Grand Avenue into Monstropolis at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, to the arrival of Encanto and Indiana Jones at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and the introduction of Cars and Disney Villains at Magic Kingdom, major changes are reshaping the guest experience across the board.

With so much in flux, some guests are choosing to hold off on their visits until the dust settles. Others continue to find joy in what’s currently available—whether it’s zipping through the cosmos on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, embarking on the newly reimagined Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom, or unwinding at Disney Springs.

Whether you’re chasing thrills or simply soaking up the sun, Walt Disney World’s water parks promise a refreshing retreat amid the resort’s dynamic evolution.

Have you got your tickets for H2O Glow yet? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!