Disney Raises Even More Prices in Florida and California Amid Backlash

Prices just went up in Walt Disney World, again.

The price per point for Disney Vacation Club (DVC) has increased, with each of the five actively selling resorts seeing an increase. These hikes were rumored last year, with the new prices now in effect for DVC members.

DVC is Disney’s own timeshare program, allowing guests to purchase points to use on vacations. While booking vacations and paying with cash or card is certainly an option and the default way to visit Disney for most, DVC lets more hardcore guests take control of their vacations and make Walt Disney World and other locations their home “away from home.”

Of course, these benefits come at a cost, with the price per point officially increasing in February 2025.

Disney Rolls Out Higher Prices for DVC

The new prices affect all five actively selling DVC locations, which include Disney’s Polynesian Village, Riviera, The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness, and Aulani, Disney’s resort in Hawaii. The DVC price changes are also reflected at The Villas at Disneyland Hotel in California.

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort – $235 (up from $225)

Disney’s Riviera Resort – $235 (up from $225)

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort – $235 (up from $225)

Aulani, Disney Vacation Club Villas – $245 (up from $225)

The Villas at Disneyland Hotel – $245 (up from $239)

These price hikes come just days after fans called out Disney for raising the cost of other experiences and items inside its theme parks.

DVC members enjoy quite a number of benefits during their vacations, especially at the parks, with Walt Disney World featuring lounges exclusive to these members.

Work is currently underway on Magic Kingdom’s new DVC member lounge, which takes over the former spot of Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade. The closure of this attraction was quite controversial, as the shooting arcade had become a cult classic for many Disney World guests.

Not only was the arcade fun, but it was also free, making it a must-do for those looking to maximize every dollar of their Disney World vacation. Magic Kingdom’s new DVC lounge will most likely be well-built and fun to explore, but it’s always hard to see a part of the park go away, especially an opening attraction like the Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade.

For more information on Disney Vacation Club, visit the official Disney website.

In other news, 2025 could mark one of the most exciting years for Walt Disney World, as the resort is set to undergo multiple large-scale expansions and transformations. Starting at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, work has already begun on creating the wildlife-centric theme park’s newest addition: a new South America-inspired land.

At the start of this year, part of DinoLand U.S.A., Animal Kingdom’s prehistoric-themed land, closed to make way for this expansion, with the second half set to shut down in 2026.

Over at Magic Kingdom, plans are being finalized to turn the park’s Rivers of America into a new expansion based on Pixar’s Cars franchise. This will include several new rides and attractions, as well as new areas to explore.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is set to receive the Pixar treatment as well, with work starting this year on the park’s exciting yet divisive new Monsters Inc.-inspired land. This new area will take over what is currently Muppets Courtyard, the home to Muppet*Vision 3D and other experiences.

Will you be taking a trip to Walt Disney World in 2025?