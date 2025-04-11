Critics Slam Disney’s LGBTQ+ Event as “Indoctrination” Amid Ticket Launch

What should have been a routine announcement of event details has instead ignited fierce debate online. As Disneyland shared plans for its 2025 After Dark: Pride Nite event, critics took to social media to voice strong opposition, accusing the company of pushing political messaging onto families and children.

Is Disney Indoctrinating? Critics Weigh in…

Disney confirmed that tickets for the upcoming Pride Nite will go on sale to Magic Key Holders on April 16, with general public sales beginning April 17. According to the announcement, the virtual queue will open no earlier than 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on both days. Despite the straightforward rollout, the event’s focus on LGBTQ+ pride immediately drew pointed reactions from detractors.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, backlash flared quickly following Disney’s post about the event. One user slammed the company, writing:

“Disney just announced their ‘Pride Nite’ events for toddlers to celebrate LGBTQ pride. I guess they aren’t satisfied with their multiple box office FLOPS and would like to see more FAILS. Will they ever learn.”

Another critic targeted both the event pricing and its messaging, commenting:

“Ah yes, nothing says ‘magic’ like a $169 ticket to indoctrinate toddlers before nap time. Disney used to sell dreams—now it sells identity politics in mouse ears. Keep going, guys. At this rate, bankruptcy will be gender-neutral too.”

A Changing Social Trend

These remarks reflect growing frustration among some Disney followers who believe the company has shifted too far from its traditional family-friendly entertainment roots. For these critics, Pride Nite represents what they see as a broader trend of Disney embracing cultural and political causes at the expense of its classic appeal.

This isn’t the first time Disney has faced pushback over its inclusivity initiatives. In recent years, the company has made headlines for taking public stances on social issues and expanding representation within its parks and media. While many guests have applauded Disney’s efforts to create a more inclusive environment, others view these moves as alienating longtime fans.

Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite is part of the resort’s ongoing after-hours event series, designed to offer themed experiences beyond normal park hours. Pride Nite typically features live DJs, dance parties, rainbow-themed treats, character meet-and-greets, and commemorative merchandise. The event aims to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and its allies in a festive, family-friendly setting.

Despite the social media backlash, these Pride Nite events have historically been popular, often selling out quickly. Disney has yet to issue any public response to the negative comments surrounding this year’s announcement, and the company appears to be moving forward with plans for the celebration.

As debate continues to unfold online, ticket sales are expected to launch as scheduled next week. Supporters and critics alike will be watching closely to see how quickly the event fills — and how Disney continues to navigate the ongoing cultural conversation surrounding its entertainment offerings.