‘Jurassic Park’ Sequel Coming After ‘Rebirth’ Confirms Three Returning Characters

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) has been billed as the start of “a new Jurassic era,” which strictly speaks to the cinematic side of the franchise. But there’s Jurassic Park content outside the films on the horizon, and one installment has fans more excited than the sequel.

Directed by Gareth Edwards (who gave us 2010’s Monsters and 2014’s Godzilla), with a screenplay by franchise veteran David Koepp (he penned the scripts for Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park), Jurassic World Rebirth is the seventh film in the series.

After months of Universal Pictures teasing fans with a series of repetitive images showing Scarlett Johansson’s Zora Bennett, Jonathan Bailey’s Henry Loomis, and Mahershala Ali’s Duncan Kincaid waist-deep in long grass with no dinosaurs in sight, we finally have a trailer.

While there’s a lot to enjoy in the trailer, at the same time, it has left a sour taste in the mouths of many fans. Yet another InGen island, a wafer-thin “mission” plot, cringeworthy contrivances, an overuse of unfunny jokes, and a mutant dinosaur (yes, a mutant dinosaur).

But don’t take our word for it — watch the official trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth below:

But, as we’ve said, Rebirth isn’t the only upcoming Jurassic sequel. “Jurassic Park: Survival” is a first-person action-adventure from developers and publishers Saber Interactive set after Jurassic Park (1993) and before any of the other films, which also makes it a prequel.

And where the new film won’t see the return of any original characters from previous films (goodbye, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and BD Wong), “Survival” will, at least, bring back a handful of equally familiar faces from Steven Spielberg’s 1993 blockbuster epic.

Watch the official trailer for “Jurassic Park: Survival” below:

Being cinematic, the trailer doesn’t give much away. The synopsis, however, reveals that it follows InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who’s been left on Isla Nublar. Using her wit, ingenuity, and all the resources available, she’ll need to survive the island’s dinosaurs.

“Jurassic Park: Survival” is set one day after the events of the 1993 film. As such, it’s unlikely we’ll see characters like Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, Jeff Goldblum, John Hammond, Lex Murphy, and Tim Murphy back in action seeing as they all escaped Isla Nublar by helicopter.

However, there’s every chance the game will feature flashbacks, whether in the form of cutscenes or playable sequences. So, we may see other iconic characters like Ray Arnold and Henry Wu appear in the form of video logs or other archival footage vital to gameplay.

Of course, should any of these characters return in some shape or form, they’d undoubtedly be played by new actors. So, don’t expect to see the likes of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, or Samuel L Jackson return to the fold (but, on the other hand, never say never).

Still, some not-so-human characters have already been confirmed to be returning. As revealed in the trailer, which premiered in December 2023, we’ll be reunited with the original Tyrannosaurus Rex (which is in no way a good thing where survival is concerned).

Somehow, one of the three Velociraptors from the original film is also back — the one who was locked in the kitchen’s walk-in freezer by Lex (Ariana Richards). This is teased at the end of the trailer when the door is being pushed open from the inside, its latch already loose.

Other confirmed returning dinosaurs are the Gallimimus, although they aren’t characters.

You might say the same about T-Rex, but beyond Jurassic Park, she has appeared in Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World Dominion (2022) — those films even went to great lengths to anthropomorphize her into an actual character — as well as the animated shows, Camp Cretaceous and Chaos Theory.

It has yet to be confirmed whether other dinosaurs like the Brachiosaurus and the Triceratops will also return. They probably will, but we’ll just have to wait for more information. However, you’ll be thrilled to know that Mr. DNA will be appearing.

Last June, Universal and Saber shared with IGN an internal Q&A conducted with Universal Products & Experiences executive producer John Melchior and Saber Interactive creative director Oliver Hollis-Leick. This included a fair amount of titbits about the upcoming game.

Among those details was a series of stunning screenshots. They included the T-Rex in a jungle clearing, three raptors hunting in the moonlight, a mysterious rain-battered bunker, and, last but not least, Mr. DNA on the movie theater screen as seen in the film.

Exactly how Mr. DNA will be used in the game remains to be seen, but it’s hard to imagine the animated Jurassic Park mascot not being used to help Dr. Maya Joshi in some capacity.

Unless, of course, he’s there strictly for entertainment purposes (we never did get to finish that short animated film Alan, Ian, Ellie, and Donald Gennaro sat down to watch).

What Are the Release Dates for Jurassic World Rebirth and “Jurassic Park: Survival”?

“Jurassic Park: Survival” will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and other major gaming platforms like Steam. There’s no release date for the game.

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

The film stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Which upcoming Jurassic sequel are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below!