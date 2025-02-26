‘Jurassic Park’ Sequel May Bring One Character Back From the Dead

Hold onto your butts — an upcoming Jurassic Park sequel could bring an original character back from the dead.

Along with its genetically engineered dinosaurs, the Jurassic Park franchise is teeming with memorable characters such as Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), and Owen Grady (Chris Pratt). But being memorable isn’t a privilege offered exclusively to those who survive.

Jurassic Park (1993) is no stranger to iconic characters — even those who end up becoming dinosaur chow. If they make a solid impression and utter some memorable lines, they’ll be immortalized by fans. For instance, getting killed off in the first film hardly stopped disgruntled InGen employee Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) from becoming iconic.

Related: New Jurassic Park Theme Park Experience Will Feature Electric Land Cruisers

Robert Muldoon (Bob Peck) is another fine example. The weary game warden who tries to warn everyone about Velociraptors ends up being killed by one of them in the most horrifying way, as we watch the “clever girl” — the line Muldoon is best known for — eat him alive head-first (thankfully, some foliage obscures most of the nightmarish scene).

Then there’s Ray Arnold (Samuel L Jackson), who also becomes raptor breakfast after he shuts down all the electrified fences and wanders out into the jungle. The difference, however, is that we don’t actually see the chain-smoking chief engineer’s demise — just the bloody aftermath in the form of his severed arm.

After Ellie Sattler restores power to the park, she discovers Ray’s dismembered arm before coming face-to-face with a Velociraptor. In the best-selling novel by Michael Crichton, we get front-row seats to his death, but in the film, all we get is an arm. But between the severed limb and the fact a raptor is responsible, it’s reasonable to assume Ray is very much dead.

However, the upcoming first-person action-adventure video game “Jurassic Park: Survival” (TBA) could bring the character most famous for the iconic line “Hold onto your butts” back. While no characters from the films are expected to appear — the game will focus on a stranded InGen scientist named Dr. Maya Joshi — life may yet find a way.

Related: Jurassic Park: New Theme Park Experience Gets Surprising Update

“Jurassic Park: Survival” picks up twenty-four hours after the events of the film to find Dr. Maya Joshi abandoned and alone on a storm-battered Isla Nublar where dinosaurs are running loose. We know what you’re thinking: Ray Arnold is dead, and what benefit would there be in having his character come back? Two words: nostalgia bait.

The entire trailer, in fact, is a series of deliberate nostalgia-inducing moments that sees Dr. Maya Joshi hopping from one iconic scene to the next: the demolished Visitor Center atrium to the stainless steel kitchen, the East Docks to the iconic Jurassic Park gates, and so on. Why should the game itself be any different from the cinematic trailer?

Unless we get a recap of the 1993 film of some kind, the chances of seeing Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, Ian Malcolm, John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), Lex Murphy (Arianna Richards), or Tim Murphy (Joe Mazzello) are incredibly slim. But seeing characters who are still on the island, even if they were killed in the film, remains a possibility.

Even if Ray Arnold isn’t brought back from the dead, we still might discover the rest of him in the maintenance shed. Or Robert Muldoon’s mutilated corpse outside in the jungle. Perhaps even Dennis Nedry in his gas jeep at the East Docks (what’s left of him).

As morbid as this all sounds, we’re sure the sight of all these rotting characters would leave fans — and flies — “buzzing” with nostalgia.

Related: ‘Jurassic Park’ Sequel Could Mean ‘Jurassic World’ Doesn’t Exist in New Timeline

If Ray Arnold does return in the game, it’s unlikely Samuel L Jackson would reprise his role. The only character the Hollywood icon is likely to ever return to is the Jedi Mace Windu, whom fans refuse to believe is dead (he was only “electrocuted” by the Emperor and hurled out of an absurdly high skyrise in Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith).

But could his Jurassic Park character have survived a raptor attack? Probably not, but seeing as one of the film’s three raptors is returning in the new game, anything is possible.

Check out the trailer for “Jurassic Park: Survival” below, per Jurassic World YouTube:

Related: ‘Jurassic Park: Survival’ Trailer Breakdown

“Return to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film in an original adventure 65 million years in the making,” the official synopsis for the game reads. “ Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story.”

“Jurassic Park: Survival” will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and steam. There’s no release date for the game.

Would you like to see Samuel L Jackson’s character return in the Jurassic Park sequel? Let us know in the comments down below!